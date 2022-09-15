The Queen: Australian Indigenous Senator Lidia Thorpe slams the monarchy on Twitter over ‘genocide’

<!–

Firebrand Indigenous politician Lidia Thorpe has unleashed an extraordinary diatribe against the Queen and the ‘institution she represents’ just days before her funeral.

The Greens senator – who earlier this year labeled the Queen in her parliamentary oath of allegiance as a ‘colonizer’ – took to Twitter on Thursday.

“They buried our kids in the sand and kicked their heads off, and you want me to pay my respects?” Mrs Thorpe wrote.

“This isn’t about an individual, it’s about the institution she represents and the genocide for which they are responsible,” she added.

Lidia Thorpe (pictured) excited about ‘paying respect’ to Queen, says British Empire has declared war on First Nations people

Her Majesty (pictured in 2012) died at Buckingham Palace this month aged 96

A day earlier, Ms Thorpe wrote an op-ed: the guard in which she said that the ‘heritage of the crown’ for Indigenous Australians was ‘education that erases us and prisons that kill us’.

The ‘British Empire’ declared war on these shores against the First Nations peoples of this country. This led to massacres. And do you want a minute of silence from me?’ explained Mrs Thorpe.

“Colonial governments are complicit in perpetuating the crimes against First Nations people, because that is the agenda of the colonizer… all over the world. To think that people can stand and celebrate that is ignorant and painful.”

Ms Thorpe said modern Australia must recognize the injustice done to generations of Aboriginal people to become a ‘mature’ country.

It has called for official recognition in the form of a treaty.

“Australia is one of the few Commonwealth countries that doesn’t have a treaty with First Nations people.” she said.

A seething Ms Thorpe, a senator for the Greens, took to Twitter on Thursday (pictured)

Proponents of a treaty say it is an integral part of a reconciliation process, would provide practical rights to Indigenous Australians and would bring self-determination to the First Nations population that would bridge the social and economic divide.

‘Treaty is an end to the war. It is when we come together to negotiate how we can coexist peacefully. The Treaty will create a new national identity that we can all be proud of and be a part of,” the senator said.

Mrs. Thorpe’s version of a treaty seems tied to a republic, and the senator adds.

“Do we want to be a nation that can’t control our own affairs? Where is our head of state, the one born in the right family? Do we want to stand up for stolen wealth and privilege, or are we a country that cares about equality and democracy?’

In her parliamentary oath of allegiance earlier this year (pictured), she labeled the Queen a colonizer

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in favor of Australia replacing the monarchy with a local head of state, but said this would not happen in his first term as prime minister.

Mr Albanese said out of “deep respect and admiration” for the Queen that he would not ask “questions about our constitution”, at least not until he was re-elected for a second term.

He is also a strong supporter of an ‘Indigenous voice to parliament’ to be enshrined in the Constitution and which some say is the first step towards a treaty.

The vote would include First Nations representatives who would advise the government on indigenous issues.

There has been an outpouring of grief from around the world after the Queen passed away at Balmoral Castle this month.

“Regardless of people’s opinions on other matters – the Constitution and our system of government – I think it is impossible not to respect the extraordinary work and dedication to service that Her Majesty has shown,” Mr Albanese said.