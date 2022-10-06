The Queen 'approved' and 'inspired' characters of Sarah Ferguson's historical fiction

The Duchess of York has revealed that the Queen has given her blessing for writing Mills & Boon novels and even “inspired” characters.

The former wife of disgraced Royal Prince Andrew, 62, said she gave her mother-in-law copies of her first historical fiction – A Heart for a Compass – in both English and French.

“It’s been all my life I’ve known the boss and there’s no one like her,” the Duchess said, as reported by The Telegraph. “But I wouldn’t do anything unless the boss gave me her blessing, and I still think about that to this day.”

Speaking at the Henley Literary Festival, she called herself the “happiest person in the world” and described the importance of the Queen’s influence on her life.

The late Queen was a ‘wonderful friend’ of the Duchess of York and bestowed her ‘blessing’ on the author to write books for famed romantic publishing house Mills & Boon, Sarah Ferguson has revealed. Both pictured at the Braemar Highland Games in 1990

“When we wrote the book, I gave it to the boss and said, ‘You don’t have to read it.’

“But I think she was so proud that we did it. And that’s just huge for me. She was just very, very special.”

It is unclear whether Her Majesty has read the book.

Sarah also addressed the painful loss of the queen, adding that she was glad to have inherited her corgis.

The Duchess explained that it is important to uphold the “values” that the beloved monarch “had built up over 70 years,” including “kindness and humility, loyalty and all that is good.”

She added, “And always remember, manners.”

According to The timesthe Duchess wrote her upcoming Victorian-era book, A Most Intriguing Lady, while Andrew, 62, fought Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault charges.

Writing allowed her to “escape through my imagination” and “be joyful.” She said becoming an “author” also helped her define herself in the public eye.

The royal family said they did not resent the coverage of Andrew’s scandal, noting that the “media is vital”.

“I think the media is vital for many different reasons,” she explained.

“Sometimes they’re right, sometimes they’re wrong. And I think we’ll just go ahead and never explain or say too much.”

Sarah also shared how writing novels has helped her define her place in the world.

“Now people can finally say, ‘Oh, she’s the author’ instead of, ‘She’s… er, I don’t know,'” she told the conference.

A Most Intriguing Lady is scheduled for release on February 28, 2023. It is the second book written by the Duchess.

Virginia Giuffre (center) opened a civil case against Andrew in New York. Pictured on the right is Ghislaine Maxwell, who bought girls for sex predator Jeffrey Epstein

Her first novel, a historical novel titled Her Heart for a Compass, came out last year. It tells the story of Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott and how ‘one act of rebellion costs her place in society’.

Sarah and Andrew currently live together despite divorcing in 1996.

Andrew’s royal career ended in disgrace after he was forced to pay an out-of-court settlement to Ms Giuffre earlier this year. The undisclosed settlement is said to amount to approximately £12 million.

Mrs Giuffre claimed he sexually assaulted her three times in 2001 when she was 17 after she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, though Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Prince Andrew was allowed by his eldest brother King Charles III to wear his military uniform while keeping watch over his mother’s coffin

The settlement was not an admission of liability, but the Queen’s supposedly favored son was stripped of his royal patronage and military honors in January.

Andrew briefly returned to public life after his mother’s death earlier this month. He was briefly allowed to wear his military uniform as he and his siblings stood next to the Queen’s coffin as she lay in state in Westminster Hall.

He also greeted mourners in Balmoral shortly after Her Majesty’s death as they gathered outside the castle where the Queen died to lay flowers and pay tribute.

Previously, Andrew got a brief return to royal life on March 29, 2022 when he accompanied his mother to Westminster Abbey for the thanksgiving for the life of his father, Prince Philip.

There was a surprise in March when Andrew was given a frontline role at the memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey

But the duke had no place at the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in June. Although he was actually due to attend Thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral, it was announced at the last minute that he would not attend after testing positive for coronavirus.

He was also not seen in the Order of the Garter service later in June at Windsor, although he was listed in the Order of Service.

It was reported that Prince William and Prince Charles had lobbied the Queen to ensure that he would not attend.