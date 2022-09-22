The Queen ‘adored Harry right to the end’ and ‘wished’ for family to ‘patch things up’

The Queen ‘adored Harry right to the end’ and would have wanted the family to ‘fix things up’, a royal historian has claimed.

Robert Hardman, author of Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II, believes that Her Majesty was ‘one of the conduits between Windsor and California’.

Talking to PEOPLE Magazine, he expressed that it would have been one of the late monarch’s ‘dearest wishes’ to bridge the rift in the family since Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

Relations between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and other members of the royal family have been strained since Harry and Meghan moved to California shortly before the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple upped sticks and left Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate, where they had lived while in the UK, and now live in a $14 million mansion in Santa Barbara with their children Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.

The move caused a rift in the family as tensions arose in Harry’s relationship with his brother Prince William and father, now King Charles. The rift appeared to widen when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not fly back to Britain in March to attend Prince Philip’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey.

At the time, it was reported that the Duke was concerned about security arrangements for his family in the UK.

Despite the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the family, there have been glimpses of a potential reconciliation following the Queen’s death.

On the Saturday following the monarch’s death, the Prince and Princess of Wales made their first public appearance outside Windsor Estate to read tributes left for her late majesty and to greet mourners.

In an unexpected appearance, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the couple as the ‘Fab Four’ reunited in their grief.

However, a source says so PEOPLE the look was ‘awkward’ and both couples struggled.

“They were in a stoic spirit to just get through it for the Queen,” the source said.

Hardman’s claims come after an explosive new royal book claimed her late majesty was “hurt” by Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave the firm.

In an extract from the book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, published in Vanity Fairauthor Katie Nicholl quoted an unnamed source as saying the Queen did not like to think about the Duke and Duchess’ decision to step down as senior royal.

The source told the author: ‘[The Queen] was very hurt and said to me, ‘I don’t know, I don’t care and I don’t care to think about it any more’.’

The source added that it was more regrettable for Her late Majesty that the Sussexes’ move meant she was unable to see as much of Archie and Lilibet as she would have liked.

Her late majesty died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September aged 96, after which her eldest son Charles automatically became king.

As monarch, the book claims Charles is keen to heal the rift between the family and his youngest son Harry, 38.

In his first televised address to the nation on September 9, King Charles said: “I also want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives abroad.”

Some royal fans have claimed that the mention of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was an “olive branch” to the couple, who happened to be visiting Europe when the Queen died.

King Charles also allowed Prince Harry, who served in Afghanistan, to wear his military uniform during a vigil on Saturday night with the Queen’s other grandchildren, guarding her coffin as it lay in state at Westminster Hall.

Despite no longer being a working royal, King Charles gave his youngest son permission to don the military uniform so he could show his grandmother his respect.

However, Nicholl’s book claims that previous attempts have been made to smooth things over between the Sussexes and other royals over the past two years, which have fallen somewhat flat.

The book reported that King Charles, who was then Prince of Wales, invited Harry and Meghan to tea just weeks after the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service when the couple stopped in Britain before heading to The Hague to attend an Invictus Games event.

But an unnamed family friend told Nicholl the meeting was ‘awkward’ and only lasted about 15 minutes after the Duke and Duchess were late to meet the then Prince Charles and the then Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla.

They claimed: ‘[Harry] actually suggested they use a mediator to try and sort things out, leaving Charles somewhat confused and Camilla sputtering in her tea.’

They added that the Queen Consort told the Duke that his proposal was “ridiculous” and that they would resolve their differences within the family.