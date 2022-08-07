The Queen, 96, will pause holiday to her beloved Scotland to see in the new prime minister

The Queen plans to interrupt her Scottish vacation to travel to England and invite her 15th Prime Minister to form a government, The Mail on Sunday has understood.

Boris Johnson has announced that he will step down on September 6, when he will formally tender his resignation to the Queen.

The Monarch will then ‘invite’ the winning Tory candidate to become Prime Minister and announce their name.

The Queen, pictured on a visit to Edinburgh in June, is set to return early from her annual Balmoral holiday to England to see the new Prime Minister

They are expected to meet the Queen to officially accept the invitation.

The Queen usually doesn’t return from her Balmoral holiday until early October, but is believed to have told her aides that she will make an exception this year and travel to London.

A source said: ‘Her Majesty does not expect the new Prime Minister to travel to Scotland, so the plan is for the Queen to travel down to see them.’

The appointment of Prime Minister is one of the Queen’s few personal prerogatives and, sources say, a duty she is personally committed to fulfilling.

Buckingham Palace is seen as the official venue to hold the appointments, but given the renovation work there, it could turn into Windsor Castle.

The Queen’s visit to welcome the new Prime Minister is expected to be short-lived and she will return to Balmoral to continue her holiday.

Other aspects of her annual break have been scaled back this year, for example the cancellation of a public appearance and inspection of the guard before moving into Balmoral.