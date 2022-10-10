The purr-t locker! Dopey cat gets her head stuck in a mousetrap and has to be rescued by RSPCA

<!–

A dumb cat was left cat dumb after getting its head stuck in a mouse trap.

The unfortunate moggy got its head wedged in the trap and had to be cut out by animal rescuers.

The green pest control box had to be sawn open in a late night rescue after baby oil failed to dislodge her from the trap.

Fortunately, Animal Rescue Officer Chloe Wilson from the RSPCA was able to free the distraught kitten in Dalston, north London, and return her unharmed to her owner.

An RSPCA spokesman said: ‘Animal Rescue Officer Chloe had a late night rescue on the London N16 where a cat had its head stuck in a pest control box.

The cat was found with its head stuck in the mouse trap on a terrace in Dalston, north London

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Chloe Wilson managed to save the unfortunate cat by sawing her out of the box

‘She tried using baby oil to loosen her but she still couldn’t get her head through the gap.

‘She had to saw the box open to save her.

‘No damages. Returned to its owner.’

A photo shows the black-and-white cat with its head completely inside the box – and its body resting on the terrace.

Another picture shows the confused puss inside – after Chloe sawed the box apart.

Fortunately, the confused black and white cat was freed from the mousetrap without any harm

Social media users expressed their relief that the cat was rescued safely from the box

The third shows the cat safe and sound – if a bit confused – before it was brought home safely.

The scene sparked concern from some social media commentators after the RSPCA released details of the incident.

One, called Barney, said: ‘Must have been hungry.

“But worrying about what’s in the box.”

Another, called Lesley, said: ‘Well done, glad the kitten is ok.’