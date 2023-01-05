The PS5 shortage is over, says PlayStation boss

Two years after the console’s launch, the global PlayStation 5 shortage is officially over. So said Jim Ryan, the president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, on Wednesday at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023.

“PS5 offerings improved towards the end of last year”, Ryan said during a stage presentation in Las Vegas. “I am pleased to report that December was the biggest month ever for PS5 console sales and we have now sold more than 30 million units to consumers around the world.

“Anyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one from retailers around the world from this point forward,” said Ryan.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UVMcjxW68Bc(/embed)

The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, amid a global pandemic and associated global supply chain shortages. Finding a new-in-the-box PS5 in store (as opposed to one sold for extravagant prices on the gray market) became something of a lifestyle for many over the past two years.

Last May, Sony told investors it had sold 19.3 million PlayStation 5 units, but the company said it was “very comfortable” to expect PS5 shipments of 18 million for the upcoming fiscal year, which ends in March.

The PlayStation 4, launched in November 2013, 30 million units sold by November 2015. So the sales performance of the PS5 is about the same, even taking into account the component shortages and other considerations.

Where PS5 sales really matter, though, is the number of subscribers to the revamped PlayStation Plus, which Sony said lost nearly 2 million paying members in November.