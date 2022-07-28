The PS5 is getting 1440p support

Sony is starting to test 1440p resolution support for its PlayStation 5 console, a much-requested addition. Testers get access to a new beta of the PS5 system software today that includes 1440p support, curated game lists for their library, and new social features.

The new 1440p video output option allows PS5 owners to choose this resolution on compatible TVs and monitors. If games support 1440p, native 1440p output is supported, but otherwise 4K games will benefit from improved anti-aliasing by supersampling to the 1440p output.

PS5 owners with the beta software can check if their HDMI-connected display supports 1440p in the screen and video section of the PS5 dashboard. Sony warns that variable refresh rate is not supported at 1440p and only works at 1080p and 4K on the PS5.

This latest PS5 software update also includes game lists, which are designed to make organizing your games easier. You can create game lists from the main game library and each list supports up to 100 games. There is a total limit of 15 game lists and disc, digital and streaming games can all be added to the lists. They are essentially folders to which you can add multiple games.

Sony is also adding new social features, including a request option to ask friends to share their screens and new notifications when you join a party to let you know when you can join a friend’s ongoing game. You can also send stickers and voice messages at parties and easily compare the difference between 3D audio and regular stereo before choosing your preferred setting.

Sony is beta testing this new PS5 software today and will likely roll out to all PS5 owners in the coming months.