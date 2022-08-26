The Project’s Waleed Aly rips into Anthony Albanese for chasing Scott Morrison’s secret jobs scandal

Waleed Aly has criticized Anthony Albanese for announcing an investigation into Scott Morrison’s secret ministerial jobs, calling on him to explain “in very precise terms” why it was necessary.

The TV show host said everyone agreed that what the former prime minister did was wrong, but demanded, “What exactly is the point of the investigation?”

Mr Albanese launched an official investigation into the saga on Friday, in the wake of revelations that the former prime minister had secretly appointed himself to various ministerial positions without informing the public or even his own cabinet.

‘How long should it occupy us? What’s the ending point of this episode?” asked Waleed Aly (pictured with his wife Susan Cartland last year) in his column

Federal deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley said Anthony Albanese’s priorities (pictured Thursday) were all about the past and called on him to focus on the future

But in a column for The age on Friday, Aly asked, ‘How long should it keep us busy? What’s the ending point of this episode?’

The presenter asked why an investigation was needed when there was already a simpler plan to prevent the ruse from happening again.

Attorney General Dr. Stephen Donaghue, QC, gave five solutions to the problem, including one requiring all ministerial appointments to be made public by law.

“It’s strange that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wants the inquiry to tell us how to stop a repeat of this deplorable episode…when he’s already been told exactly how,” wrote The Project regulator.

Aly said bipartisan support for this legislation would be virtually guaranteed, as Liberal Party members agree that what Morrison did was wrong.

“Even Morrison could vote for it,” Aly said.

“A nearly unanimous vote in parliament to resolve this loophole would be a powerful and immediate way to do it.”

He acknowledged that Mr Albanese said the attorney general’s advice was based on known facts about the scandal and that an investigation could yield more.

But he wondered what new facts might change Dr. Donaghue’s advice, and if anything came to light, he would have made his advice conditional.

He also suggested that it was likely that the Prime Minister’s Ministry and Cabinet were aware of the appointments.

As Morrison “went down in political history,” Aly wanted to know why it would be necessary to disgrace him, saying the investigation seemed “inherently politicized” as a result.

Even Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said he wanted to see Mr Morrison with “serious political ramifications” on the case this week.

Aly said it was an alarming admission because an investigation is there to make changes, not retaliation.

He added that it was not the right choice to persecute your political enemies without political power.

The comments come in the wake of Mr Morrison who secretly swore himself in as Secretary of State for Health, Finance, Resources, Home Affairs and Treasurer in 2020 and 2021.

Legal advice from the Solicitor General to Mr Albanese said Mr Morrison’s moves were completely legal but ‘undermined’ the principle of responsible government.

Mr Albanese said the investigation will ensure that this “can never happen again”.

But coalition MPs believe the prime minister is pursuing the issue for his own political gain.

Deputy Liberal Leader Sussan Ley said: “Mr. Albanese’s priorities are all about the past, he is obsessed and consumed with the politics of the past.

“Australians need him to focus on the challenges of their future.”

Luke Howarth, Liberal MP for Petrie and Shadow Minister for Defense Industry, told the Daily Mail Australia: ‘Australians don’t want this negative policy.

‘Anthony Albanese is obsessed with Scott Morrison, which I find disturbing.

“He should continue to rule, stop looking in the rearview mirror and focus on his obligations, such as cutting energy bills by $275 a year.”

The investigation will be conducted by former Supreme Court Justice Virginia Bell, who will report to Attorney General Mark Dreyfus on Nov. 25.

It is up to Ms Bell to decide whether to make parts of the investigation public, the prime minister said.

Mr Albanese said it would not have the power of a royal commission to force witnesses to cooperate, but he expected Mr Morrison to do so.