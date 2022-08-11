The project’s Peter Helliar and Waleed Aly divide viewers with their bathing habits

<!–

The project’s Peter Helliar and Waleed Aly are split in opinion after debating whether it’s best to shower in the morning or evening.

The presenters discussed a report from Thursday’s show, which claimed an evening shower can help you relax and sleep better.

But Waleed declared nighttime showers “just wrong” and “children only”, while Peter suggested it was “respectful” to shower before going to sleep if you’re sharing a bed with a partner.

The panel discussed the comments of sleep expert Olivia Arezzolo who suggested taking a long, hot shower before bed, which promotes the release of melatonin — a hormone that aids sleep.

While warm water helps to lower your body temperature for a good night’s sleep.

Georgie Tunny started the conversation by saying she needs a shower in the morning” or “her day is over.

Waleed agreed, adding: ‘Night showers are just wrong’.

‘Why do you only get clean to fall asleep and sweat? he continued.

“Night showers are for kids, when you grow up, grow up and take a bath in the morning?”

But Peter quickly hit back.

‘What do you do, spray Lynx Africa and then go to bed? You have the scent of the day tailored to you,’ the joker joked.

“You’re asleep, you don’t smell anything,” Waleed replied.

“Are you awake all night sweating like a pig and thinking, this isn’t time for a shower?”

“I sleep next to my wife,” Peter added. ‘I want to be respectful. You have to respect your partner, to be nice and fresh.