The Project’s Meshel Laurie shares a rare selfie after her incredible weight loss journey

Mechel Laurie looked absolutely stunning on Friday as she shared a rare selfie after her impressive weight loss transformation last year.

The former Project panelist, 49, posed next to a man she cut out of the photo with her book CSI Told You Lies.

She uploaded the snap to Instagram and captioned it: “When you realize what your next book is going to be about.”

The popular podcast host announced the release of her new book in December 2021.

She posted a photo of herself with Professor Richard Bassed on Instagram, writing, “Hanging with Chapter 4 Superstar Professor Richard Bassed.”

In the photo, the slimmed-down comedian beamed with pride as she held her bestseller in front of the camera.

Mechel first surprised fans in July 2021 when she shared a photo of her slimmed-down self after a live show in Melbourne.

She was inundated with praise, to which she responded in an Instagram comment.

Mezel was hesitant in her response at the time, simply writing that she had a “good photographer.”

Most recently, she took aim at Channel 10’s The Project for replacing haunted presenter Lisa Wilkinson with “three white women.”

Radio host Rachel Corbett, former ABC host Georgie Tunny and Studio 10 anchor Sarah Harris will rotate as substitutes for Lisa, 62, as she takes time off after her disastrous speech from Logies.

Mechel, who was fired from The Project in 2019, mocked the news, calling the move to hire “three more white women” “hilarious” in a now-deleted Instagram post on Tuesday.

Mezel’s post came a week after she claimed Channel 10 executives found her political views “too left” for the notoriously left-wing current affairs show.

While Mechel has not explicitly stated that she was fired for her views, she says concerns were raised about her politics not long after former Today host Lisa joined the panel in 2018.

Mechel, who now runs her own successful podcast company, also claims that she “tried for years” to get Channel 10 to hire more Indigenous presenters, but her requests were apparently ignored.