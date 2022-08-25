The Project’s Lisa Wilkinson slams Club 77 in Darlinghurst, Sydney over staring at strangers ban

Lisa Wilkinson has weighed in on the massive backlash facing a legendary Sydney nightclub, where revelers are now banned from staring at strangers in what she described as the “peacock dance of dating.”

Iconic venue Club 77 in the heart of Sydney’s Darlinghurst party strip has introduced hi-vis ‘staring police’ that will kick out revelers if they longingly watch a stranger on the dance floor without prior ‘verbal consent’.

The club emphasizes that interaction with strangers is encouraged, but says involvement must now begin with consent or will otherwise be considered harassment and will lead to eviction from the club and calling the police.

On Thursday night, Wilkinson and her fellow panelists from The Project made fun of the rule that continues to cause controversy and division.

The panel believed it had blurred the lines between eye contact and staring.

“I mean, I haven’t dated in a long time, but I don’t look at anyone across the room like — peeping,” she said.

Staring at a stranger from across the dance floor or bar without prior permission is now banned in Club 77 (pictured) as part of the strict new rules

Co-host Hamish MacDonald said he wouldn’t have met his partner if they weren’t allowed to stare on the dance floor.

“You see, it’s part of the peacock dance you do when you’re dating,” Wilkinson continued.

“Look, I think their hearts are in the right place.”

Comedian Peter Helliar agreed, but thinks it’s excessive to kick out revelers for staring.

I commend their efforts to create a safe space, but I want to ask you a question – which is scarier, someone staring at you or if they verbally ask permission to stare at you?” he asked Wilkinson.

“Maybe they should have the high-vis there and if someone is being stared at, they can take that in and ask someone to stop staring.

Radio station Steve Price also put in his two cents.

“I think it’s stupid and ridiculous,” he said.

Lisa Wilkinson disagrees with new rule but believes Club 77's heart is in the right place

Price previously suggested he was a starer himself, which sparked laughter from the panel.

MacDonald recalled his teenage memories of attending a high school dance.

“I went to a dance where the teachers and nuns used to come and if you danced too close to a girl they would wave a hand between you and say, ‘Leave room for God,’ he said.

Club 77 owner Dane Gorrel has defended the rule after a massive backlash.

“We’re not a pick-up location,” he said.

“Unfortunately, if you look at someone for, you know, for quite some time or make someone feel uncomfortable, we consider that harassment and will deal with it accordingly.”

Club 77 earlier this month revised its security and harassment policy to make the venue a “safe space” that fosters a strong culture of consent amid a crackdown on harassment.

The rules also apply when you’re staring at a stranger from a distance and disrespecting DJs’ personal space.

Security officers donning pink fluorescent vests will roam the room handling such complaints from anyone who feels “uncomfortable” or receives unwanted attention.

“If we receive reports of behavior that makes someone uncomfortable, the reported person will be removed from the location and the police will be called,” the rules read.

“We have a policy of ‘always believe the report’ in cases of harassment and feeling unsafe.”

“We do this to make sure everyone feels safe and to make sure our customers feel comfortable approaching staff if something has made them uncomfortable or unsafe.”

Interaction with others at Club 77 must now begin with prior verbal consent (photo revelers at iconic Sydney venue)

Once a favorite haunt of Sydney’s goth scene, Club 77 now draws crowds to dance music.

The venue, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, is ‘busier than ever’ after opening hours were extended to 4am seven days a week.

“Unfortunately, this has also attracted some people who do not share our values ​​and ethics when it comes to club culture, consent and harassment,” writes Club 77.

“We are grateful that there have been rare instances of harassment, but one incident is too many in our view.”

“We also have a duty to train new clubbers and help them understand what is considered unacceptable behavior within the venue and on the dance floor.”

The club was initially praised for its strong stance, which has since been overshadowed by fierce resistance

‘So extreme! Everyone is looking at the ground now! Omg where is the world going! Sad really,’ a woman commented.

One man wrote: ‘What a bunch of misinformed, hypersensitive benefactors, who can see innocent people banned and or wrongly reported. Hence legal proceedings, seriously, it’s not April 1st but the jokes all over Australia! Hear more no doubt, can’t stop laughing at your complete and utter stupidity.’

Lisa Wilkinson and her fellow panelists on Thursday night’s The Project believed the rule has blurred the lines between eye contact and staring.

Revelers must also respect the personal space of DJs at the venue (photo, DJs at Club 77)

Club 77 owner Dane Gorrel (left) leads the hub to a ‘safe space’

The rules have also divided dating and relationship experts.

“If you can’t look across the room at someone to let them know you’re interested, it means you have to physically go to them, invade their space, it’s a more kind of forward approach,” clinical psychotherapist Melissa Ferrari told the Daily telegram.

“It’s always a nicer story. If it’s a more organic personal story of looking at someone on the other side of the bar, that’s a much nicer story than meeting someone online.”

Dating expert Samantha Jayne believes Gen Z is “hyperaware of harassment issues.

“With the pandemic, people have changed, they are more anxious and have less faith in others,” she said.

“There are so many reports of stalking that the club may just be trying to protect their customers.”