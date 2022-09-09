The Project’s Lisa Wilkinson shares emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth

<!–

Lisa Wilkinson shared her thoughts on Queen Elizabeth II’s death on a special episode of The Project on Friday night.

The 62-year-old television host said the monarch, who died early Friday morning, was loved “like no other.”

“It’s interesting to hear there (Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese talking about the Elizabethan era”), she said.

‘We all know the Victorian era after Queen Victoria, but this will be known as a 70-year block of time when a woman who, as you have just heard, was truly loved like no other.

“She was respected for her discipline and her unwavering service. And I think the reverence with which we cherish her will only grow as these days of mourning continue.’

Lisa continued: ‘Of course we are now on D+1 Day, and memorials are held continuously over the course of those days leading up to the funeral.

“And in various parts of the country, in the United Kingdom, flower tributes are growing, just like the beginning of what we saw for Princess Diana 25 years ago.”

Her Majesty died ‘peacefully’ at the age of 96 at her castle in Balmoral, Scotland, while Buckingham Palace issued a statement from King Charles III on Friday AEST at 4:04 a.m.

A statement from Buckingham Palace early on Friday (AEST) confirmed the death of the 96-year-old.

“The Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace said.

“The King and Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”

Flags will fly at half-mast over Australia on Friday as the country waits to hear how the official mourning process will unfold.