The Project’s Lisa Wilkinson makes VERY awkward joke about secret tattoo

Project’s Lisa Wilkinson makes a VERY awkward joke when she asks AFL star Barry Hall to show her the secret tattoo on his bum

By Marta Jary for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 15:59, September 25, 2022 | Updated: 16:07, September 25, 2022

Lisa Wilkinson made her co-stars feel uncomfortable during The Sunday Project.

The panel talked about bad tattoos after rocker Joel Madden appeared to discuss the new season of the show Ink Masters.

Lisa asked her co-stars if they had any secret tattoos, and turned to guest panelist, AFL star Barry Hall, urging “you do.”

Lisa Wilkinson (right) made her co-stars feel uncomfortable during The Sunday Project when she tried to look at a tattoo on the back of AFL star Barry Hall

“I’ve got one that everyone knows . . . that sits on my arm,” Barry replied.

“But I also have one that’s top secret, only my wife knows about it. On my right buttock I have the worst tattoo you’ve ever seen.’

“That’s very selfish, because you’ll never see it!” Lisa complained and Barry replied, “I will never see it and I continue to suffer because my career as a nude model was declining rapidly.”

“So what’s wrong with it?” Lisa fired back.

“The colors, it’s purple and yellow, and it’s just the shield of I don’t even know what it is and I’m thankful I don’t have to look at it,” Barry replied.

Comedian Susie Youssef then asked: ‘Will you announce it tonight or…’

‘Negative. Negative!’ replied a nervous Barry.

Lisa then leaned in to Barry’s behind and tried to look at the tattoo inappropriately.

“You’d almost…may I reveal what’s going on under the desk tonight?” she said, bending over.

“This is getting weird,” Barry complained.

Co-star Hamish Macdonald tried to end the exchange, telling Barry, “I’m so sorry about my colleague.”

Lisa tried again, joking, “Gosh, I wish everyone could see it…” before finally dropping the tricky topic.

Not everyone thought it was funny, with one viewer writing on Twitter: ‘@Lisa_Wilkinson If a man had behaved towards a woman the way you behaved towards Barry tonight on @theprojecttv, he would have been called a misogynist and sexist, however innocent and funny it was meant to be’.

Barry has visible tattoos on his left arm

