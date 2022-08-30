The Project’s Kate Langbroek calls Meghan Markle ‘the gift that keeps on giving’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kate Langbroek is a fan of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

The Project star raved about the royal on Tuesday’s episode after the show’s presenters discussed controversial comments from Markle who compared himself to Nelson Mandela in a recent interview.

“She’s just — I love her!” radio star Kate, 47, told her co-stars.

Kate Langbroek (pictured) is a fan of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. The Project star raved about the royal on Tuesday’s episode after the show’s hosts discussed Markle’s controversial comments comparing herself to Nelson Mandela in a recent interview

When asked if she thought Meghan was “the gift that keeps on giving,” Kate agreed wholeheartedly.

Kate said she loves the comments Meghan makes “just blindly and intentionally” before strangely referring to Markle’s husband, Prince Harry, “the him.”

“I don’t know how to describe what happened to him or maybe what he always was,” she explained.

“She’s just — I love her!” radio star Kate, 47, told her co-stars. Meghan is pictured with her husband Prince Harry

When asked if she felt Meghan was ‘the gift that keeps on giving’, Kate agreed wholeheartedly

Markle has been criticized after comparing herself to Nelson Mandela in her new interview with The Cut magazine.

The former Suits actress, 41, claimed she was told in 2019 by a Lion King cast member that South Africans had “danced in the street” when she married Prince Harry – just as they did when “Mandela was released from prison.” the prison’.

Mandela spent 27 years in prison for resisting South Africa’s apartheid system.

Meghan claimed she was told in 2019 by a Lion King cast member that South Africans had “danced in the street” when she married Prince Harry – just as they did when “Mandela was released from prison.” Harry and Meghan pictured on their wedding day in May 2018

Nelson Mandela, accompanied by his wife Winnie, raises his hand to celebrate as he leaves Victor Verster Prison near Cape Town on February 11, 1990, after 27 years in apartheid prisons.

After he was released, he helped negotiate an end to apartheid and became South Africa’s first democratically elected president.

The interview was released after it was claimed that Harry and Meghan will not see the Queen at Balmoral when they visit Britain next week amid an ongoing security spat.

It was also published just days after Meghan used her new Spotify podcast to complain that she had to continue her engagements on a royal tour in South Africa after a fire in son Archie’s bedroom.