The Project’s Carrie Bickmore shares sweet tribute to her son Ollie

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Carrie Bickmore shared a tribute to her son, Oliver, on his 15th birthday on Monday.

In a sweet Instagram post, the The Project presenter posed next to her son in two black and white photos.

“The only thing 15-year-old boys love less than pictures… are pictures and bold posts plastered all over mom’s insta,” the 41-year-old wrote.

Carrie Bickmore shared a tribute to her son, Oliver, on his 15th birthday on Monday. In a sweet Instagram post, the The Project presenter posed next to her son in two black and white photos. Together in the picture

“So I’ll be brief and not embarrass him. Happy Birthday to the actual best son in the world. Please never stop singing tunes with me in the car.

“(Too much? He’ll tell me to delete when I write more) love you,” she concluded.

In a second post, Carrie showed the very realistic cake, made in the shape of a Canon camera, which she baked for the teenager.

“The only thing 15-year-old boys love less than pictures… are pictures and bold posts plastered all over mom’s insta,” the 41-year-old wrote.

In a second post, Carrie showed the very realistic cake, made in the shape of a Canon camera, which she baked for the teenager

‘What’s the cake??? Congratulations to my 15 year old who loves photography (and yes I made it!),’ she captioned the photo.

Carrie revealed in March that she would be “taking a few months off” with her partner Chris and their children to tour Europe.

The family spent time in London before going on holiday to Mykonos.

Carrie has three children, including daughters Evie, six, and Adelaide, three, with her partner Chris Walker. She has son Oliver Lange, who she shares with her late husband Greg Lange, who died of brain cancer in 2010. Pictured with her family

She returned to The Project in July, leaving viewers confused as to why she had made an “early” return to the show.

Carrie has three children, including daughters Evie, six, and Adelaide, three, with her partner Chris Walker.

The TV star has son Oliver Lange, who she shares with her late husband Greg Lange, who died of brain cancer in 2010.