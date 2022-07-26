The Project’s Carrie Bickmore reveals she can fall asleep and nap anywhere

Carrie Bickmore has revealed she has a knack for napping.

On Tuesday, the host of The Project shared a series of photos and a video on Instagram Stories, showing her sleeping anywhere, anytime.

In one image, the 41-year-old was sleeping in a chair against a wall and captioned the photo: “Love a nap.”

The next photo showed Carrie sleeping on a boulder wearing sunglasses, and she added the caption, “And one more time.”

The third post was a video of Carrie napping in the back seat of a car, pointing out that she “snored” in the clip.

It comes after Carrie interviewed Spice Girls star Mel B, real name Melanie Brown, on The Project Monday night.

She asked if she could rap her favorite part of the 1996 girl group hit, Wannabe, with Mel, 47, who entered.

“I want to hear your version of it. I’ll sing it with you,” Mel told the star-struck television host.

Carrie then launched her version of the rap, singing the wrong lyrics and being late with Mel.

After a few seconds of the messy rap battle, Mel tried to correct Carrie’s failed lyrics, but then quit the whole thing.

‘You ruined it! Stop! Stop! Cut!’ she cried, before an embarrassed Carrie finally stopped.

“I’m obviously never going to be behind a mask like that,” admitted Carrie, referring to The Masked Singer Australia, over which Mel is a judge.