The Project’s Carrie Bickmore quizzes Anthony Albanese over Indigenous Voice referendum

Anthony Albanese has responded to suggestions from Australians to vote on a referendum on Indigenous votes in parliament without knowing how it will work by describing it as a ‘pretty simple proposal’ and good manners.

The debate raged after the prime minister proposed to… referendum on recognizing indigenous peoples in the constitution and making it mandatory to consult with them on decisions that affect their lives.

The proposed referendum has raised more questions than answers since its unveiling on Saturday.

It is because one of Australia’s leading universities is introducing a compulsory Aboriginal module that students must complete before graduating.

Mr Albanian faced intense criticism for his controversial referendum when he appeared in The Project on Monday night.

‘How do you expect people to vote on constitutional amendment without knowing how it will work? co-host Carrie Bickmore asked.

Mr Albanese is adamant that people will know how it will work if they vote and that it will lead to better outcomes for the indigenous people.

“Well, of course they know how it works. The truth is, it’s a pretty simple proposition,” he said.

“The argument is that if matters affect the Aboriginal and Torres Strait islanders, those people, the First Nations people, should be consulted about it.

“It’s not a third room, it’s just good manners.

is no different than consulting women’s organizations to have an impact on women

Meanwhile, the major university has introduced a brand new Indigenous Australian Voices module that students must complete before they can graduate.

Melbourne’s Monash University introduced the compulsory module last month and has threatened that students will lose access to fundamental resources if they are not completed by week two of the second semester.

Loss of privilege includes access to the library, the university’s learning management system, and their academic record or results.

Students also cannot take e-exams or graduate from Monash.

‘If you do not complete compulsory courses before the deadline, you will be weighed down,’ warns the university.

‘So make sure you avoid these problems by completing the modules on time,’ says the university.

According to the university, the new introductory learning platform for teachers and students is designed to “help students fully understand Monash values.”

“We hope that completing this module kicks off your desire to learn more and contribute to a society that respects Australia’s indigenous peoples, cultures and knowledge and works to address the legacies of the past,” says the university. said.