The Project’s Carrie Bickmore posts an emotional message for Johnny Ruffo

Carrie Bickmore shared a tribute to Johnny Ruffo on Wednesday after his heartbreaking interview on The Project in which he revealed his brain cancer was terminal.

The Channel 10 presenter posted a clip of the interview on Instagram alongside a supportive and uplifting message.

Johnny Ruffo. I won’t say “stay positive” because I know you hate that, but we’re all here for you mate,” the 41-year-old wrote in the caption.

In the accompanying clip, the 34-year-old former Home and Away star spoke about his rise as a contestant on The X Factor and subsequent ill health.

Carrie first interviewed Johnny on The Project in 2017 when he was initially diagnosed with cancer and recovering from surgery to remove a 7cm brain tumor.

He then underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy, only to reveal in November 2021 that the disease had returned.

Johnny sat opposite Carrie again Monday night when he confirmed that his illness was now terminal.

He told the Gold Logie winner that he had already outlived his life expectancy.

“It will get to me at some point, but I’m still fighting. Still kicking. When I looked up my diagnosis and my tumor, the average life expectancy was three years,” he admitted.

“And for me it’s been five years now. I’m already winning. My goal now is to help as many people as I can and to live a happy life too.”

Despite his battles, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant was more concerned about how his girlfriend Tahnee Sims would fare after his passing.

“You can imagine how hard it has been for her,” he told Carrie.

“What’s on my mind a lot is, I hate to say this, how hard it can be for her if something happens to me.

“So it’s something I don’t want to think about. It just makes me a little emotional because I know that at some point something will happen, whether it’s, you know, in a month or in 10 years or in 20 years.”

Johnny has often spoken of the support Tahnee has given him since his diagnosis, even calling her “saving” his life in an interview with Who magazine.

The pair met in a dance studio in 2015 and have been together ever since.