The Project’s Carrie Bickmore makes a shock confession and reveals her REAL hair colour

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Project’s Carrie Bickmore revealed she is “completely gray” on Wednesday’s episode of The Project.

The 41-year-old TV veteran made the surprising confession after a discussion about Canadian TV newscaster Lisa LaFlamme, who was reportedly fired for “going gray.”

“I’m all gray here,” Carrie told co-hosts Waleed Aly and Peter Helliar, pointing to her hair.

Carrie Bickmore of the project made a shocking confession Wednesday night. Pictured with co-host Waleed Aly

Waleed then asked the star why she didn’t just “go for it,” before Carrie admitted she “love to dye her signature blonde locks.”

‘I’m very grey. I went gray very young,” she added.

Waleed went on to say that he noticed Australian TV was “very blond” but “UK was different”.

Carrie then joked that she will have to move to the UK if she plans on letting herself go in the future.

‘I’m all gray here,’ Carrie told co-hosts Waleed Aly and Peter Helliar as she pointed to her hair

Former Nightly News host Lisa LaFlamme, 58, of Toronto, was fired by CTV News on June 29 after the company made a “business decision” to abruptly terminate her contract after 35 years.

“I think this is my opt-out from CTV,” LaFlamme said in a farewell video posted Aug. 15.

“While it is devastating to leave CTV National News in a way that is not my choice, please know that it has been the greatest honor of life to report to you.”

Former Nightly News host Lisa LaFlamme, 58, of Toronto, was fired by CTV News on June 29 after the company made a “business decision” to abruptly terminate her contract after 35 years.

It has been widely speculated that she was fired from the major network after she decided to let her hair go gray during the pandemic, which led major corporations — such as Wendy’s Canada and Dove Canada — to publicly support her and all women throughout the aging process.

However, Bell Media – which owns CTV – said the story was false but declined to give the real reasoning behind it.

“The story is that Lisa’s age, gender or gray hair played a part in the decision. I’m glad this isn’t the case and wanted to make sure you heard from me,” CEO Mirko Bibic wrote on LinkedIn.

“While I want to say more about Bell Media’s decision, we are bound by a mutual separation agreement that has been negotiated with Lisa and that we will continue to honor.”