The Project’s Carrie Bickmore criticises UK’s decision to leave EU, cohosts call UK ‘unliveable’

Carrie Bickmore denounced the UK’s decision to leave the European Union after her three-month vacation left fans speculating she hoped to get a gig in London.

The project’s hosts weighed in on Bickmore’s debate on Wednesday, calling the UK ‘unlivable’ as the pound’s value rises and inflation rises.

Bickmore claimed that the majority of people who voted for Brexit did not know enough about it and did not understand the implications of choosing to leave in 2020.

“It just struck me when we were staying there how many people I spoke to, like taxi drivers and people living there who voted for Brexit, said ‘oh no, we didn’t get it right,'” she said.

Carrie Bickmore (above) of the project said UK residents were ‘just not sufficiently informed’ before voting to leave the European Union

“They just weren’t informed, they got a chance to have an important voice about what’s happening to their country and then they said, ‘oh, I don’t like this, can we go back?’ and it’s done.’

Her comments came just before the Bank of England announced it would buy long-term government debt to ease financial pressures.

Analysts have warned the UK is headed for a real estate price crash in the next two years, with more than two million Britons already facing skyrocketing mortgage costs that will force many to sell.

Cohost Rachel Corbett added that she knows people who are struggling to make ends meet during the financial crisis.

‘I have friends there who literally have to choose between food or electricity, such as costs. It seems like a very unlivable place,’ she said.

Bickmore’s comments come just two months after she returned from a surprisingly short stay in the UK after announcing she was “moving” with her family.

Bickmore, her partner and their three children (above) returned from a three-month European holiday in London in July

The UK is in the midst of a financial crisis as the value of the pound plummets and inflation rises (pictured, a woman shopping in London)

She announced in March that she would be taking “a few months off” from April hosting on Chanel 10 to tour Europe with her partner Chris Walker and their three children from a new base in London.

“Chris and I and the kids are going on a family adventure together,” she said at the time.

“We’ve wanted to do it for a while, but the timing wasn’t right for many reasons, but we don’t think it’s ever going to be the perfect time to go.”

However, fans suspected that Bickmore could be looking for a permanent break from her role and get a gig in the UK.

“Carrie could easily do breakfast TV, or hang out with her and pick up a current affairs-style gig in the evening,” an industry source told New Idea in late March.

Bickmore (above) shocked fans when she returned from her European vacation in July after speculation she was trying to arrange a gig in London

Rachel Corbett called the UK ‘unlivable’, while Bickmore said the majority of voters did not understand the complications of Brexit before choosing to leave the EU in 2020

“Her management will certainly work hard to use Carrie’s travels in the UK to its advantage.”

It was therefore a shock to viewers of The Project when Bickmore suddenly appeared on screen without a fuss in July.

A TV insider wrote to A TV’s Insider, writing about the return on the Media Spy forum: ‘It was always a long leave of service and spending time on a long vacation with her family. She wasn’t going there forever or to make a career.’

“Her children went back to school today. She always took period two off. The kids can’t have more than a semester off and ruin their school days. There’s no conspiracy here.’

Bickmore has been a backbone of The Project’s crew since its launch in 2009.

She has two children, daughters Evie, six, and Adelaide, three, with her partner Walker, and a 14-year-old son, Oliver, from her marriage to the late Greg Lange, who died of brain cancer in 2010.