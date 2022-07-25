The Project’s Carrie Bickmore challenges Spice Girls star Mel B to VERY awkward rap battle

Carrie Bickmore is a devoted Spice Girls fan.

So when she got to interview Mel B, real name Melanie Brown, on The Project Monday night, it was a dream come true.

The 41-year-old asked if she could rap her favorite part of the 1996 girl groups’ hit, Wannabe, with Mel, 47, who entered.

“I want to hear your version of it. I’ll sing it with you,” Mel told the star-struck television host.

Carrie then launched her version of the rap, singing the wrong lyrics and being late with Mel.

After a few seconds of the messy rap battle, Mel tried to correct Carrie’s failed lyrics, but then quit the whole thing.

‘You ruined it! Stop! Stop! Cut!’ she cried, before an embarrassed Carrie finally stopped.

“I’m obviously never going to sit behind one of those masks,” admitted Carrie, referring to The Masked Singer Australia, where Mel is a judge.

It comes after Mel confirmed that The Spice Girls are planning to reunite for a tour, with Australia firmly in their sights.

The British pop star has spent a lot of time Down Under in recent weeks as she sparkled on The new season of The Masked Singer Australia.

“I said it at the end of our 2019 tour, ‘See you next year, Australia,'” and then Covid hit and everyone’s plans went out the window,” Mel B. The Daily Telegraph.

“We definitely plan to do more shows and Australia is a place we really love so I’m going to make sure we’ll be back here.”