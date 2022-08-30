The Project’s Carrie Bickmore and Kate Langbroek conduct an impromptu photoshoot

<!–

Carrie Bickmore and Kate Langbroek were frisky on Tuesday.

The Project stars posed for an impromptu photo shoot in a stairwell at the Channel Ten studios in Melbourne.

The couple chose to use the slightly dingy background for a series of images posted to Instagram.

Carrie, 41, opted for a fitted white long sleeve halter top with cold shoulder detailing.

The television personality paired it with a red pencil skirt and pointy nude high-heeled shoes.

Kate, 57, meanwhile opted for a bright, rainbow-colored tunic in a retro pattern, paired with black tights.

They pottered around on the stairs, while at one point Carrie took a phone call as she walked to the studio.

The radio star added a pair of high-heeled black leather boots with silver studs.

Both women opted for glamorous makeup looks, along with pink lip gloss and soft blush.

“We can’t be trusted in a stairwell with a camera,” Carrie joked in the caption next to the footage.

Carrie revealed in March that she would be “taking a few months off” with Chris and their children to tour Europe, while living mainly in London.

She returned to The Project in July, leaving viewers confused as to why she had made an “early” return to the show.