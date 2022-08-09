The Project: Richard E Grant pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Richard E Grant paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John by praising the actress’ “extremely cheerful” demeanor while living with cancer.

The British actor, 65, spoke on Channel 10’s The Project on Tuesday about his late wife Joan Washington challenging him to ‘find joy’ every day after her death last year.

He also praised Olivia, who died at her Southern California home at age 73 after suffering from cancer for more than three decades.

“I was so captivated to read about the late great Olivia Newton John and how she remained so extraordinarily positive and upbeat despite having to deal with breast cancer for three decades, which is an extraordinary amount of time,” he said during his interview.

“The tributes that have flown in for her are so enchanting for life and I am always encouraged by that.”

The world mourned one of its brightest stars after Olivia passed away.

One of the first stars to pay tribute to the legend was her Grease colleague John Travolta.

“My dear Olivia, you have made our whole life so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We’ll see you on the road and we’ll all be together again,” he wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of Newton-John.

‘Your from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!’

Australian singer Delta Goodrem also honored her beloved ‘mentor and friend’.

Delta, 37, shared photos of herself hugging Olivia and saying she was “like family” to her.

“I love you forever,” she wrote in her touching post. “The whole world will feel this heartbreak today because the whole world felt Olivia’s unparalleled light. A force for good. A force of nature. Strong and friendly.’

“My mentor, my friend, my inspiration, someone who always guided me… she was always there for me. Family to me.’

She added: “I don’t have all the words I would like to say today, but I hope everyone will join in to celebrate our beloved Olivia, her heart, soul, talent, courage, grace…I love forever you ❤️.’

The Lost Without You singer played the famous Aussie icon in the 2018 TV miniseries, Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You.

Olivia’s husband John Easterling broke the tragic news that his wife had lost her battle.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully this morning at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends,” he said in a statement.

“We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.

Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for sharing her journey with breast cancer for over 30 years.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience in plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which is dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

