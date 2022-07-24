The Project: Lisa Wilkinson opens up about pressure on women after Logies Speech: rape trial saga

Lisa Wilkinson has reprized her role on The Project after she left the country following the fallout from her Logies speech.

The TV host secretly flew from Australia to Los Angeles earlier this month after stepping back from the program in mid-June.

Wilkinson cited a lawsuit as he took home the Outstanding News Coverage Logie award on June 20, moving a rape case.

After more than four weeks of absence, Wilkinson returned to her role on The Project’s panel on Sunday night, opening up about the pressure on women “to have it all.”

After an excerpt about women’s mental health, Wilkinson said that women struggle with the desire to be perfect.

“I recently saw some information about the age at which a woman has her highest level of self-esteem. The age is nine,” Wilkinson said.

“When you think about that over the course of your life, your goals don’t really start working until you’ve entered the job market, educated yourself, formed relationships.

“So when our highest self-esteem is at age nine, we’re headed for nothing — and it’s that internal pressure to achieve perfection.

‘Women are especially good at that.’

Hours before the segment aired, Wilkinson wrote on Instagram that it was “great to be back” on The Project after “a few weeks out in the US collecting a bunch of stories for the show.”

The Australian previously reported that Wilkinson would be spending time in Hollywood and New York interviewing “musicians and A-list movie stars” for upcoming packages for The Project.

One of the pre-recorded segments for the show included an interview with Polish-born Australian swimmer Michael Klim.

According to the publication, Wilkinson was expected to remain in the United States until mid-August.

While abroad, Wilkinson kept her fans updated on her activities and shared a photo of her with the former Olympian during their interview.

Last week, The Project’s host shared a photo of herself outside The Hotel California in Los Angeles, announcing that she will be working on interviews for the show.

‘Spacious room at the Hotel California! I’m here in the US for some very special @theprojecttv interviews. Can’t wait to share more…” she wrote.