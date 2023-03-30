The Project: Kate Langbroek revealed she earned 40 percent less than co-radio host Dave Hughes

Kate Langbroek admitted Thursday that she is paid 40 per cent less than her radio co-host Dave Hughes – despite doing the same work as him.

The 57-year-old TV presenter was discussing the gender pay gap on Channel 10’s The Project and admitted she was shocked to discover Hughes was paid a higher salary.

Turns out he was being paid 40 percent more than I was. This was The Hughesy and Kate Show we made together and it just wouldn’t have existed without us.

Showbusiness is not a standard situation but we did a radio show together for 18 years. It changed our relationship when we talked about money and then she left.

Kate co-hosted the popular drive show Hughesy and Kate alongside Dave, 52, from 2001 until January 2019, when she quit to spend more time with her family.

She added that the gender pay gap is a form of financial discrimination that women continue to face in Australia.

“Because we are lovers and educators and we take so long we get punished for that in our working lives.”

In January 2021, Kate said her divorce from Dave would come a long time ago, before she moved to Italy.

“It was a big thing, but he knew it was coming for a long time because I preempted (moving to Italy),” she told co-hosts Monty Diamond and Yumi Staines on The 3pm Pick-Up.

She said Dave questioned her moving to Bologna and how she would spend her days in the city.

Kate said, “He kept saying to me, ‘What are you going to do all day? “I’m like, ‘My dream, my dream is nothingness.'”

Kate continued to praise Dave and their working relationships.

“Apart from my husband, he was the most important man in my life. It was like marriage, and now it’s like divorce,” she said

Kate and her husband, Peter Lewis, moved to Italy with their four children, Louis, Sunday, Artie and Jan, in January 2019.

The couple returned to Melbourne in 2021.