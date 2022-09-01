The Project: Kate Langbroek apologises to Waleed Aly after offending him

<!–

TV and radio host Kate Langbroek apologized to Waleed Aly on Thursday for insulting him on the set of The Project.

Langbroek, 57, told on KIIS FM’s 3 p.m. Pick up how she once upset Aly, 44, when she was a guest on Channel 10’s current affairs show.

She had said to Aly, “As a lawyer, your personality is an asset. If you weren’t a lawyer, your personality would be an obligation.’

Langbroek said she thought Aly, who worked as a lawyer prior to his media career, would find her comments “cute” and was surprised when he didn’t.

Aly was instead angry that she considered his personality a “liability” in most situations.

He had apparently told her after the show, “I was offended because I thought, ‘Wait a minute, you say in most contexts that people live, and the context I currently live in, my personality is an obligation.'”

He then told Langbroek that he was no longer a lawyer, to which she replied, “I have bad news for your personality.”

Fortunately, the duo managed to mend their rift by working things out.

Longpants insisted she didn’t mean to offend and told Aly she “adored” him.

He said the feeling was mutual and that he “wouldn’t view your personality as an obligation under any circumstances.”

For many years Langbroek was one half of Australia’s most successful radio duos, Nova 100’s Hughesy and Kate, alongside comedian Dave Hughes.

Her sharp sense of humor raised eyebrows last month when she mimicked how she played fellatio on a sausage on the comedy show Have You Been Paying Attention?

She was mortified after performing her spicy prank for forgetting that her son was looking in the audience.