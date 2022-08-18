The Project hosts debate racism in Australian sport after AFL player Aish Ravi called ‘black animal’

<!–

Hosts of The Project have lashed out at the underlying racism in Australian sport after a female player claimed to have been called ‘a black animal’ during a match.

Aish Ravi, who plays for MCC Womens in the Victorian Amateur Football Association, beat the league for their inactivity following the alleged racist abuse.

Co-host Peter Heliar called on players and organizers at all levels to condemn racist behavior in Thursday night’s episode.

The comedian said racism is “at all levels of all sports” in Australia.

“The leaders of the code must stand up at the highest level and confront racism to set an example.”

Aish Ravi, who plays for MCC Womens in the Victorian Amateur Football Association, criticized the league for their inaction after alleged racial abuse

Ms Ravi said she immediately reported the ugly incident to the referee and filed a report with the VAFA.

However, she states that little has happened since then and that “no consequence is being imposed on the perpetrator.”

“The player called me a black animal,” Ms Ravi claimed.

“I was shocked and shocked when I heard those comments, to the point where I felt nauseous.”

Ms Ravi said the abuse crossed the line between sledding and racism, and complained that the game was not stopped when she heard the verbal attack.

She calls for the game to be stopped and players sent off in such circumstances – as if someone were to ‘kick an opponent’.

Ms Ravi (pictured, centre) pointed out that her teammates were supportive and her team defeated the alleged abuser’s club in a big final match last Saturday

VAFA CEO Jason Reddick responded to the incident by saying that Ms Ravi went outside the “official process” to raise the issue, which “really wasn’t fair to all parties involved.”

He also claimed that her actions showed “a lack of respect.”

But Mrs Ravi said, ‘I haven’t done anything wrong, I shouldn’t feel the problem’.

She pointed out that her teammates were supportive and her team defeated the alleged abuser’s club in a grand final last Saturday.