The Project Host Georgie Tunny reveals what her co-host Waleed Aly is really like off camera

The Project star Georgie Tunny has revealed how a mutual love for nerdy board games has led her to form a close friendship with “thoughtful” co-host Waleed Aly.

Speaking on the I’ve Got News For You Podcast on Monday, Tunny, 31, had nothing but praise for Aly.

“He’s the most thoughtful person I’ve ever met,” she told Andrew Bucklow.

“And I mean that by ‘yes, he’s thoughtful and cares about you like a friend,’ but he’s considerate in every situation.

‘You can ask any question, any kind of story, and he will always look at it from all sides; he’s quite analytical like that.

“He’s one of my good friends now and he’s also just a big kid at heart because how we actually became friends and bonded was more than board games because we’re such big nerds.

‘We like a board game, we like escape rooms, we are those people’.

Peter Helliar of the project (pictured left), Waleed, Lisa Wilkinson (second from right) and Georgie

When Bucklow asked Tunny for her favorite Aly story, she recalled enjoying her Harry Potter-themed escape room with her co-star on her 31st birthday in January.

“My favorite recent one goes back to January this year, it was birthday and my partner had organized a Harry Potter escape room,” she said.

“I remember saying to Waleed and he said, ‘Oh my God, can I come?’

Georgie is engaged to actor boyfriend Rob Mills who is 11 years older than her at 42

“It was me, Waleed, Robert (her fiancé Rob Mills), Nate Burns from the ABC and my friend Donna who is a science reporter for The Guardian.

“I don’t mean to brag, but I just feel like we were put on this earth as a group to play escape rooms and be that team together.

“Waleed was there flipping bookshelves to find out what the hell this meant so we could find a key to get out and we escaped the room in record time, so I’m very proud of that.”

Georgie recently landed a permanent appearance on The Project after impressing the show’s producers when she filled in for Carrie Bickmore

Tunny, 31, has been featured on Channel 10’s panel show for the past four years, but recently took on a full-time position after filling Carrie Bickmore while on extended leave earlier this year.

She will “produce and report” news stories and host the panel show.

‘The Project’ is pleased to announce that broadcaster Georgie Tunny will play a permanent role on the show,” an A Ten spokesperson told news.com.au.

“Georgie did an exceptional job of keeping the chair warm for Carrie while she was on extended leave, and quickly became a much-loved and respected member of the project team.”