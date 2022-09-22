The Project host Carrie Bickmore showcases her bikini body at the beach

Project host Carrie Bickmore looked like a woman half her age when she hit the beach in a brightly colored bikini last weekend.

The mum of three spent quality time with her kids and partner Chris Walker and later shared photos of the sunny excursion on Instagram.

The Gold Logie winner, 41, showcased her flawless figure in a floral two-piece.

Project host Carrie Bickmore (pictured with daughter Adelaide) looked like a woman half her age when she hit the beach in a brightly colored bikini last weekend

She completed her look with stylish sunglasses and a brown fedora.

In the caption, Carrie said she “got a taste of summer this weekend and it was good.”

It didn’t take long for her Instagram followers to compliment her amazing photos.

The Gold Logie winner, 41, showed off her flawless figure in the floral two-piece

One fan gushed that she “looked so good,” while another said it looked like she was “having fun in the sun.”

Carrie made headlines earlier this month after an embarrassing detail was discovered in her 20-year-old FHM magazine shoot, which was unearthed by her Hit Network colleagues.

She was stripped naked for the boys’ magazine in 2002 when the publication’s readers voted her the 98th hottest woman in Australia.

The mum of three spent quality time with her kids and partner Chris Walker and later shared photos of the sunny excursion on Instagram. (Pictured: Carrie with son Oliver, right, and daughters Evie, left, and Adelaide, second from right)

Carrie was 21 and just started her career as a newscaster at Nova FM when she posed in a black bra and silver earrings.

But despite being named one of the country’s most attractive women, the now-defunct magazine couldn’t even get its name right.

Her name was misspelled as ‘Carrie Brickmore’.

The photo showed the future Gold Logie winner staring seductively at the camera as he lay on a bearskin, which she said was “so uncomfortable.”

Carrie made headlines earlier this month after an embarrassing detail was discovered in her 20-year-old FHM magazine shoot, which was unearthed by her colleagues at Hit FM