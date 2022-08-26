The Project host Carrie Bickmore accused of ‘wearing too much makeup’

Carrie Bickmore has been criticized by trolls for posting a glamorous selfie for Thursday’s episode of The Project.

The mother of three, 41, showed off her gorgeous makeup look for the broadcast, including bright red lipstick and mascara eyelashes.

She posed behind the microphone, presumably to record overdubs, and also showed off her silver earrings and floral patterned dress.

“Always wanted to be a singer… no, I didn’t… but definitely a backup dancer for Janet Jackson. But likes a microphone,” Bickmore wrote in the caption.

Many supportive fans flocked to the comments section, calling her a “dead-set stunner,” “fantastic” and “beautiful.”

However, some critics suggested that she wore excessive makeup – although this is not uncommon for television hosts.

One troll said her cosmetics looked “caked” and did not please her.

Another added: ‘I love watching you on The Project and you always look great, Carrie, but… you might want to chat with your makeup artist.

“Lately your makeup looks a little too orange.”

A third follower commented, “More makeup than dust.”

Many had expected her to be gone for six months or more, and some even suspected she was hoping to get a job in the UK, so they were understandably confused when she slipped back into her panel role without a fuss on July 11. .

Fans of the newscaster were left in the dark about her trip, as she never specified a specific return date.

Instead, Bickmore simply said she would “take a few months off” starting in April with her partner Chris Walker and their three children, traveling around Europe while living mainly in London.

“Chris and I and the kids are going on a family adventure together,” she said at the time.

“We’ve wanted to do it for a while, but the timing wasn’t right for many reasons, but we don’t think it’s ever going to be the perfect time to go.”

Carrie Bickmore gives salsa dancing a chance

“It’s something we really want to do before my son starts his final year at school, so we’re doing the second semester in the UK. So I’ll be away for a few months,” she added.

As it turned out, returning in “a few months” is exactly what Bickmore did.

But during her sabbatical, some viewers feared she would never return to Channel 10’s current affairs, pointing to several “indications” that she was planning a more permanent move.

For example, Bickmore said she was inspired by fellow project panelist Kate Langbroek, 56, who lived with her family in Bologna, Italy for two years.

In addition, Bickmore had sold her five-bedroom family home in Melbourne just days before announcing her extended leave.

Some fans speculated that this was because she and her family hoped to buy a home in England.

But none of these theories came to fruition, as Bickmore returned to The Project on July 11, just three months after flying abroad.