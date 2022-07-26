The Project: Gay Manly legend Ian Roberts warns against vilifying players over NRL jersey fiasco

Gay Manly legend Ian Roberts has weighed in on the NRL jersey, saying the personal beliefs of Christian players and members of the LGBT community should be mutually respected.

The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed that seven players will miss Thursday night’s crucial NRL game with the Sydney Roosters because they are unwilling to wear the club jersey that celebrates gay pride with rainbow stripes.

Roberts appeared on The Project and said there needs to be a “respectful conversation from both sides” to address the issue.

“There was definitely a breakdown in communication. I don’t know what the reaction of the players would have been had they known a month ago that their decisions would have been different.

‘But then at least they would have had the opportunity to speak out and express their opinion sooner.

Male legend Ian Roberts said the jersey saga was the result of a ‘communication failure’

“We cannot slander any of these players. Their right to refuse to play, you know, must also be respected.’

However, Roberts said his heart goes out to young people who struggle with their sexual identity and who will be affected by the saga.

“It’s so personal when someone comes out. That person – they need to feel like they are in a safe environment. They should feel welcome,” he said.

“For anyone coming out, that’s the biggest obstacle. I think what’s happened, especially now that those players aren’t playing, that it’s, you know, sending a bit of a message unfortunately.

‘I sympathize with all those children in the suburbs who have to do with sexuality or sexual identity. All those children would feel a little less today.’

Roberts came out as gay in 1995 when he played for the Manly Sea Eagles, becoming the first rugby league player in the world to do so.

Five of the seven players are Pacific Islanders and have cited religious reasons for refusing the jersey.

Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler apologized on Tuesday for the club’s failure to consult with players about the jersey’s design and the impact it has had on the wider community.

The club has accepted the players’ decision, but will have refused to remove the jersey

“The players will not play on Thursday and we accept their decision,” Hasler said.

“These young men are strong in their beliefs and convictions and we will give them the space and support they need.

‘The playing group is solid and understands each other’s points of view. As a club we will wear the jersey on Thursday evening.’

Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolu Koula and Toafofoa Sipley are the excluded players.

Hasler said he supported the campaign to wear the jersey, but was also concerned for the well-being of his players.

“They don’t wear the jersey because it goes against their cultural and religious beliefs,” Hasler said.

Captain Daly Cherry-Evans and Coach Des Hasler speak to media at a Manly Warringah Sea Eagles press conference following the unveiling of the new jersey

“And I’m concerned for their well-being. Their spirituality is part of their well-being.’

ARL Commission President Peter V’landys said he understood the players’ choices but pushed for inclusion and acceptance in the sport.

“I respect the choice of the players. They have religious and cultural differences and that’s the thing with Australia, we all have those freedoms,” said Mr V’landys.

“But one thing I’m proud of about rugby league is that we treat everyone the same.

‘We are all human, it doesn’t matter what your color, sexual orientation or race is. We are all equal.

And we will never step back to make our sport inclusive. But at the same time, we will not despise the freedoms of our players.’

The problem could not have cropped up at a worse time for Manly or Hasler, with the Sea Eagles and Roosters on either side of the top-eight dividing line.

Manly was already missing players for the showdown with the eighth-seeded Roosters, who are slightly higher on the for-and-against ladder.

Manly is the only club to wear a pride jersey this weekend, making it the first team in the league’s 114 year history to wear such a design.

Earlier this year, AFLW player Haneen Zreika chose to miss the Pride Round rather than wear the Greater Western Sydney guernsey, citing religious beliefs.