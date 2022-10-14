The Project drug shock: Steve Price reveals he was arrested and charged with drug possession 

Steve Price has revealed he was arrested by police and charged with drug possession for smoking marijuana around 40 years ago.

The conservative-leaning Project panelist revealed the surprising details as he expressed his opposition to a national push by the Greens to legalize recreational cannabis.

The campaign, led by doctor and state Greens MP Tim Read, is also calling on the government to decriminalize small amounts of other drugs.

Price claimed he wanted to tell his story about his arrest to prove he wasn’t a ‘rager hypocrite’ when it came to slamming the Greens.

“I hate what drugs do to people, but I would be one not to admit what had happened in the dim, dark past of my early 20s,” he wrote in his Herald-Sun column.

‘Somewhere in the archive, in the bowels of the South Australian Police, I guess I’d be a folder with my name on it.’

Price, still working as a newspaper journalist, was caught by police smoking a joint with two others inside a car registered in his name.

Officers discovered marijuana ‘in a plastic bag in the glove compartment’ of Price’s vehicle, parked outside a hotel hosting a work function.

Price was arrested, charged with drug possession and had to face the South Australian Magistrates’ Court for the case.

Hans said in his Herald-Sun column that he was able to ‘intercept the warrant with the charges and the court date sent to my parents’ home’ – meaning his mother had no idea.

Price explained that he only received a fine and no other punishment. “Can you imagine if I showed up today on drug charges? The internet would break,” he added.

Price’s co-host on The Project, Carrie Bickmore, announced she is leaving the current affairs panel show this week to spend more time with her family.

The TV presenter fought back tears as she told viewers it was the hardest decision she has had to make in her professional life earlier this week.

The Gold Logie winner has been on The Project desk since the program launched in 2009 and has since become a familiar face on Australian screens.

“I have some news that I wanted to share… s*** I’m crying already,” she began.

‘I have made the difficult decision to end hosting the show at the end of the year.

‘It has been the most difficult decision of my professional life to make this call, but it is time for a new challenge and for my next chapter.’

Bickmore said she would miss her ‘mates on the desk’ – no doubt including Price – and the ‘wonderful viewers’ who have supported the show for over a decade.

“It’s no secret that this show has become a second home to me and I couldn’t be more grateful to everyone involved on and off screen,” she said.

‘It has been a long journey. I started the show when Ollie, my son, was one and he’s now 15, which is crazy. And I want to spend more time at home.

‘I would like to have more family dinners. I want to watch the show at home with a glass of wine in hand. I just wanted to say a huge thank you.

‘It has been an incredible privilege.’

Bickmore said that while she loved her “fulfilling” job, she wanted to find out who she was without The Project.

“This show is so much in my DNA and I don’t know who I am without it,” she said.