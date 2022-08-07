The Project dismisses China threat in Australia as they ‘own half the joint’: Tommy Little

Comedian Tommy Little has brushed aside any potential threat China poses to Australia, claiming it wouldn’t make sense because Beijing “already owns half of the joint.”

The project on Sunday discussed how the communist superpower launched ballistic missiles in the waters around Taiwan and what the show of power means for Australia.

The widely condemned military intimidation tactic came after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the disputed island last week — a move that infuriated China and gave rise to threats of war against the west.

The island nation, supported by the US and Japan, broke away from the mainland in 1949 after the civil war.

It has democratically elected leaders and is vehemently opposed to Beijing’s unification and totalitarian rule.

But President Xi Jinping has repeatedly stated that he plans to take over Taiwan by 2027 as part of the “Great Rejuvenation of China,” using military force if necessary.

“Should we intervene here?” he asked. “I have a feeling China won’t be a threat to us, they already own half the joint,” Little said.

“Why would they attack a joint when they own half of it?”

A handful of onlookers laughed at the comedian’s brazen response.

But co-host Hamish McDonald believed the threat from China should be taken seriously.

“You have to imagine the reality that China would want to take Taiwan by force,” he said.

“And put it in the context of what happened in Russia and Ukraine earlier this year, I think when that happened, the world reacted.

“This is much closer to us. I think the implications for us are much bigger, frankly.’

McDonald added that while China’s control of Taiwan would not pose an “immediate, physical threat to the Australian mainland,” there was the issue of Australia being in the “middle of a contest” between China and the United States.

While Beijing has cut its investment in Australia since the start of the Covid pandemic, large parts of the country are still in Chinese hands.

The communist superpower spent 28 times less Down Under last year than at its peak, investing just $815 million in 2021, compared to the $22.5 billion plus it spent in 2008.

Since the global financial crisis, China has pumped a staggering $153 billion into Australia, spending more money here than anywhere else in the world except the US.

The Chinese have captured an important port, mines, farmland, dairy processors, valuable real estate, state-sponsored schools, plus water and energy companies.

Almost every aspect of Australian life now has Chinese influence – even down to paying with Afterpay, which is partially owned by China’s Tencent.

But a recent study revealed that Chinese investment in Australia had fallen by nearly 70 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, which was already the lowest since 2007.

Tighter controls on foreign takeovers and stricter screening have been key factors in China’s declining interest in Australia, international accountants KPMG said in a report.

Only two major Chinese takeovers made it to Australian corporate regulators last year, after Beijing’s previous bids for Lion Drinks and Alita Resources – worth $670 million together – were blocked.

Both of the latest purchases were in the mining sector, with 24 percent of lithium miners AVZ Minerals bought by Suzhou CATH Energy-Technologies for $318 million, and Balmoral Iron Pty Ltd bought by CITIC for $187 million.

In total, only 11 Chinese transactions were given the green light last year, compared to 20 the year before.

“There are a number of administrative hurdles in the stricter regulations for Chinese companies now investing in Australia,” said study co-author Dr. Hans Hendrischke recently told Daily Mail Australia.

“And the political issues are making people now think very carefully about the long-term commitment before they decide to invest.”

China’s 15-year wave of spending here means the superpower still owns huge swathes of Australia, despite escalating tensions between the two nations.