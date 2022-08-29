The Project: Carrie Bickmore stuns in a bikini on family holiday in Europe

<!–

She recently enjoyed a family vacation in Europe with her partner Chris Walker and their three children.

And on Sunday, Carrie Bickmore shared a sweet throwback photo from her trip to Instagram.

In the image, the 41-year-old showed off her toned figure in a bikini while relaxing on the beach with her kids in France.

“It feels like a lifetime ago #southoffrance #family #adventure,” Carrie captioned the image.

In March, Carrie revealed that she would be “taking a few months off” with her partner Chris and their children to tour Europe while living mainly in London.

“Chris and I and the kids are going on a family adventure together,” she said at the time.

“We’ve wanted to do it for a while, but the timing wasn’t right for many reasons, but we don’t think it’s ever going to be the perfect time to go.”

“It’s something we really want to do before my son starts his final year at school, so we’re doing the second semester in the UK. So I’ll be away for a few months,” she added.

Carrie sold her five-bedroom Melbourne family home just days before announcing her extended leave.

Some fans speculated that this was because she and her family hoped to buy a home in England.

There were also rumors that Carrie was hoping to land a TV hosting gig in the UK.

“Carrie could easily do breakfast TV, or hold her guns and do an evening show on current affairs,” an industry source told New Idea in late March.

“Her management will certainly work hard to use Carrie’s travels in the UK to its advantage.”