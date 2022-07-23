The Project: Carrie Bickmore looks different in resurfaced promo photo

Carrie Bickmore has been a host of The Project since its debut in 2009.

And she marked 13 years of the show on Wednesday by sharing a rare throwback photo of herself with original panelists Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes and Charlie Pickering.

The now 41-year-old looked very different in the old promo image with teased hair and a typical 2000s wardrobe.

Daily Mail Australia looks back at Carrie’s remarkable transformation over the years, from a fresh TV newcomer to a polished Gold Logie winner.

Carrie Bickmore looks very different in this promo photo for The Project’s launch 13 years ago (pictured alongside Dave Hughes, right, and Charlie Pickering, left)

Carrie landed a gig on The Project in 2009 after a three-year stint on Rove Live.

In her throwback snap from the early days of the Channel 10 show, she wore jeans with a black scoop-neck blouse.

“Happy 13th birthday Project,” she wrote on Instagram.

The now 41-year-old rocked teased hair and a quintessential 2000s wardrobe (left). Today she has bright blonde hair and a tan, and her fashion sense is impeccable (right)

Commenting on her low jeans, she added, “I forgot they made zippers like that.”

Her followers couldn’t help but notice the daggy suits Hughesy and Charlie were wearing.

Fellow TV host Grant Denyer commented, “I think the boys borrowed their suits from their dad for this shoot.”

“This was when fashion meant something. Happy birthday,’ Hughesy replied.

Her followers couldn’t help but notice the daggy suits Hughesy and Charlie were wearing

Carrie has previously admitted to taking a more casual approach to fashion in the show’s early episodes — even wearing a leather jacket on one occasion.

Carrie has previously admitted to taking a more casual approach to fashion in the show’s early episodes, even wearing a leather jacket on one occasion.

Of course, she’s better known for her impeccable sense of style these days, and there’s even an Instagram account dedicated to her nightly wardrobe.

Meanwhile, old footage from The Project shows that Carrie isn’t afraid to experiment with fashion, alternating between casual looks, designer dresses and business chic.

Looking back at Channel 10’s archives, it appears that Carrie began to embrace a more stylish approach after the rebranding of The 7PM Project in 2011.

She’s also changed her hairstyle a lot over the years, from playing with long blonde extensions to short blonde locks and even going brunette.

She’s also changed her hair a lot over the years, from playing with long blonde extensions to short blonde locks and even going brunette.

Carrie previously said of changing her hair, “You know, I’ve had the same color hair for 35 years and I was bored and I thought, ‘Why not?'”

Carrie advocated a puffy haircut in her early days on TV

Carrie previously said of changing her hair, “You know, I’ve had the same color hair for 35 years and I was bored and I thought, ‘Why not?'”

The mother of three recently debuted a new look while living in London, showing off a deep spray tan as she took in the British summer.

She had revealed her plans in March to move abroad with her partner Chris Walker and their children.

The mother of three recently debuted a new look while living in London, showing off a deep spray tan as she took in the British summer. (Pictured with her partner Chris Walker)

‘In April I’m taking a few months off from The Project desk. Chris and I and the kids are going on a family adventure together,” she said at the time.

“We’ve wanted to do it for a while, but the timing wasn’t right for many reasons, but we don’t think it’s ever going to be the perfect time to go.

“It’s something we really want to do before my son starts his final year at school, so we’re doing the second semester in the UK. So I’m off for a few months.’

She returned to The Project last week, after her three-month stay abroad.

Carrie said she was inspired by fellow project panelist Kate Langbroek, 56, who lived with her family in Bologna, Italy for two years.