The Project: Carrie Bickmore apologises for erratic behaviour, blunders

Carrie Bickmore admitted she “lost the plot” after committing multiple gaffes while hosting The Project on Tuesday night.

The 41-year-old stammered and tripped over her lines several times, with her fellow panelists commenting on her strange and erratic behavior.

After the chaotic broadcast, she posted a compilation of her blunders on Instagram and apologized to viewers for her mistakes.

Carrie Bickmore (pictured) admitted she ‘lost the plot’ after committing multiple blunders while hosting The Project on Tuesday night

‘I lost the plot of tonight’s show…and this is just a small sample of the chaos…I blame [co-host] Kate Langbroek. Excuse me, everyone!’ she wrote.

Her first mistake came when she repeatedly slipped her words while trying to introduce Guardian Australia political reporter Amy Remeikis.

“She’s coming to us now,” she stuttered. “Sorry, I’m really having a hard time tonight!”

Later she asked Remeikis, “Amy, what do you think – do you think this has the capacity to see big heads roll – big heads roll?”

After this blunder, she shyly buried her head in her hands.

The 41-year-old stammered and tripped over her lines several times, with her fellow panelists commenting on her strange and erratic behavior

After the chaotic broadcast, she posted a compilation of her blunders on Instagram and apologized to viewers for her mistakes.

Comedian Peter Helliar later joked that an alarm in the background of the recordings came from the “minibar” in Bickmore’s dressing room.

Daily Mail Australia does not suggest that Bickmore was under the influence of alcohol.

Also during the show, Bickmore blurted out to Langbroek and guest panelist Dr. Chris Brown that she ‘never found a lost dog’.

Bickmore blamed her co-host Kate Langbroek (right) for her blunders

Bickmore burst out laughing, prompting Helliar to joke again: “Our producers tell us the pre-show get-togethers have been cancelled! No more, no more.’

Langbroek, who replaced host Waleed Aly, wrote on Instagram after the show: “I still don’t know what happened tonight.”

Fox FM presenter Fifi Box commented: ‘This is sooooooooo funny’, while KIIS FM presenter Jackie ‘O’ Henderson added: ‘This is the best, Carrie!!!!’