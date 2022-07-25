The products we imagined to look like the advertisement! How so many got duped by the perfect ad.

Buying a product based on how it looks in the packaging or in the ad, only to go home and find out it’s not exactly what you expected is a frustrated situation that many of us can relate to.

Shoppers from all over the world have taken to social media to share their disappointing purchases, with a viral website Kueez a selection of the best examples at a glance.

One of the images features an 8-inch pepperoni pizza with just one slice of pepperoni strategically placed in the center of the dough.

Meanwhile, a parent bought a new water toy for the garden but was disappointed when it was much thinner than the picture.

Lesson learned! This guy, from the US, found a reasonably priced chair online with free shipping, only to find it was a miniature version

Playtime is ruined! This kid, from the US, most likely saw this Walmart Aqua Hopscotch and loved it – until they opened the box and set it up, feeling totally let down by the little sprayer

That sucks! A shopper bought what they thought was a lollipop printed with a panda’s face… only to find the face was only on the package

Orange is the new rainbow? Let’s hope the American kid who opened this pack of crayons enjoys making art with just one color

That’s getting tight! An American parent showed the small paddling pool they got after thinking they bought one big enough to fit three kids in

Bad advertising or a big mistake? Someone will be disappointed to open a box of spoons for a party only to find forks

More pizza or pepperoni! Looks like this person got a rough deal in the UK after the lack of pepperoni was strategically hidden by the packaging

A shortage of Gummy Bears! For $2.99, this person, from the US, had hoped for a full cup of candy, instead they got a smaller version, only on the top

We expected more! Anyone looking at this would expect a full box of pencils, but cheating at best meant this box was a few short

Not really the chair that fits in your pocket! This US company advertised a chair that fits in your pocket, but this woman broke loose when she tried it at home

Left hungry! An American shopper was disappointed when he took his pizza home to find that there was only one slice of pepperoni?

What a Grinch! This Shopper Opened Their ‘Natural-Looking’ Fake Canadian Fir Tree For Christmas, Only Found It To Look Very Matte

That’s roll! A seemingly big bust on the ad here, with a cat representing a dog product on this Swedish packaging