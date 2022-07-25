The products we imagined to look like the advertisement! How so many got duped by the perfect ad.
That’s not what I ordered! Shoppers share their VERY disappointing purchases – from a small armchair to a children’s toy that looks nothing like the picture
- Shoppers have shared examples of disappointing purchases from around the world
- An 8i n pepperoni pizza was packaged and sold with a small piece of meat?
- And an armchair advertised as ‘boys recliner’ would hardly fit a toddler
Buying a product based on how it looks in the packaging or in the ad, only to go home and find out it’s not exactly what you expected is a frustrated situation that many of us can relate to.
Shoppers from all over the world have taken to social media to share their disappointing purchases, with a viral website Kueez a selection of the best examples at a glance.
One of the images features an 8-inch pepperoni pizza with just one slice of pepperoni strategically placed in the center of the dough.
Meanwhile, a parent bought a new water toy for the garden but was disappointed when it was much thinner than the picture.
Lesson learned! This guy, from the US, found a reasonably priced chair online with free shipping, only to find it was a miniature version
Playtime is ruined! This kid, from the US, most likely saw this Walmart Aqua Hopscotch and loved it – until they opened the box and set it up, feeling totally let down by the little sprayer
That sucks! A shopper bought what they thought was a lollipop printed with a panda’s face… only to find the face was only on the package
Orange is the new rainbow? Let’s hope the American kid who opened this pack of crayons enjoys making art with just one color
That’s getting tight! An American parent showed the small paddling pool they got after thinking they bought one big enough to fit three kids in
Bad advertising or a big mistake? Someone will be disappointed to open a box of spoons for a party only to find forks
More pizza or pepperoni! Looks like this person got a rough deal in the UK after the lack of pepperoni was strategically hidden by the packaging
A shortage of Gummy Bears! For $2.99, this person, from the US, had hoped for a full cup of candy, instead they got a smaller version, only on the top
We expected more! Anyone looking at this would expect a full box of pencils, but cheating at best meant this box was a few short
Not really the chair that fits in your pocket! This US company advertised a chair that fits in your pocket, but this woman broke loose when she tried it at home
Left hungry! An American shopper was disappointed when he took his pizza home to find that there was only one slice of pepperoni?
What a Grinch! This Shopper Opened Their ‘Natural-Looking’ Fake Canadian Fir Tree For Christmas, Only Found It To Look Very Matte
That’s roll! A seemingly big bust on the ad here, with a cat representing a dog product on this Swedish packaging
Not a great value! A can of value-packed tomatoes from an American company unfortunately doesn’t look like tomatoes, but instead resembles peaches or oranges