The Process is American! Sixers star Joel Embiid is now a US citizen

French and Cameroonian citizen Joel ‘The Process’ Embiid has since been naturalized by the United States.

Embiid, a native of Cameroon, said he was sworn in as a citizen two weeks ago in Philadelphia. The reigning NBA goalscorer and Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center said his family — he has a wife, model Anne de Paula and young son Arthur — played a pivotal role in his decision.

“I’ve been here a long time,” Embiid told The Associated Press on Thursday at training camp at The Citadel. ‘My son is American. I felt like I live here and it’s a blessing to be American. So I said, why not?’

Embiid, who played college basketball for one season in Kansas, also holds citizenship in France. He said it is far too early to think about which country he could possibly represent in international basketball.

The 28-year-old Embiid scored an average of 30.6 points in his career in 68 games last season. The 7-footer also averaged 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists to help Philadelphia reach the Eastern Conference semifinals for the second year in a row. Embiid averaged 23.6 points and 10.7 rebounds in the postseason, despite playing with hand and face injuries.

Embiid was announced as playing from Kansas during pregame introductions to the 76ers home games, but switched mid-season last year as introduced from Cameroon. He could try a mouthful this season.

“We’re going to say Cameroon, American and French,” he said with a laugh.

Embiid and his wife, model Anne de Paula, had their first child together in 2020.

The boy is named Arthur after Embiid’s younger brother, who died in a car accident in Cameroon in 2014.