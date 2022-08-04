The Problem With Wine Bottles

Glass bottles have traditionally been the perfect containers for wine. They are inert and conveniently sealed, allowing wine to age and evolve for years without influence. They are easy to transport and store. A 750 milliliter bottle is the perfect size for two people.

Yet glass bottles have never been more of a problem than they are now, at a time of global trade disruptions and climate crisis.

Many producers have reported problems in obtaining bottles and complained about higher costs. In addition to the usual pandemic issues in the supply chain, bottles from China, a major source for the United States, have been subject to 25 percent tariffs since 2018. Production in Ukraine, where bottles are mainly made for Europe, has actually stopped because of the war with Russia, which has reduced the supply.