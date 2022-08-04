The Problem With Wine Bottles
Glass bottles have traditionally been the perfect containers for wine. They are inert and conveniently sealed, allowing wine to age and evolve for years without influence. They are easy to transport and store. A 750 milliliter bottle is the perfect size for two people.
Yet glass bottles have never been more of a problem than they are now, at a time of global trade disruptions and climate crisis.
Many producers have reported problems in obtaining bottles and complained about higher costs. In addition to the usual pandemic issues in the supply chain, bottles from China, a major source for the United States, have been subject to 25 percent tariffs since 2018. Production in Ukraine, where bottles are mainly made for Europe, has actually stopped because of the war with Russia, which has reduced the supply.
These are cyclical problems. Wine producers can adapt in the short term, no matter how painful. The far more urgent long-term concern is the climate crisis and the associated environmental challenges. Numerous audits of the Carbon footprint of wine production have blamed glass bottles, from production to delivery, for the largest percentage of industry greenhouse gas emissions.
This perfect container, it turns out, is a huge problem for the planet.
Making glass bottles requires an enormous amount of heat and energy, and bottled wine, with all the necessary packaging materials to protect the fragile containers, are heavy loads that require a lot of fuel to ship. The heavier the bottles, the more fuel is burned and the more greenhouse gases are produced.
The world might be able to accept this, except for one major additional problem: once those bottles are empty, they are usually thrown away. The whole energy-consuming process that emits greenhouse gases has to be repeated over and over again.
Theoretically, recycling glass bottles should help reduce the problem. But, as Jason Haas, CEO of Tablas Creek Vineyard in Paso Robles, California, explained in a recent blog postthe state of glass recycling in the United States is discouraging.
The Environmental Protection Agency estimates only 31 percent of glass in the United States is recycled, compared to 74 percent in Europe and over 95 percent in Sweden, Belgium and Slovenia. It’s actually worse than 31 percent, Mr. Haas said, because much of that glass is crushed and used to build roads rather than melt for new glass.
Unlike many smaller countries, which can impose a uniform set of rules at the national level, Mr Haas wrote, the United States is a large and complicated country with many different jurisdictions, each with different recycling rules and requirements. Few even maintain these.
In America, recycling is largely left to government and consumers. Perhaps the system would work better, as some claim, if glass manufacturers were responsible for recycling. Mr Haas suggested that the wine industry should try to increase the use of recycled glass.
A better and more far-reaching solution than recycling would be to send bottles back and reuse them, as humans did for decades until the post-World War II era of convenience ushered in the disposable bottle. Unfortunately, people seem so attached to the convenience of throwing things away that several promising recent trials of reusable wine bottles failed miserably.
In a, Gotham Projecta company specializing in the sale of cask wine to bars and restaurants, began a pilot program in early 2021 with a small group of retailers and restaurants in New York, Massachusetts and Colorado, selling wine in returnable bottles and several to be reused several times. time.
To do this, Gotham had to struggle with numerous logistical problems. Where would retailers keep empty bottles? Do consumers have to wash them before returning? And what about labels? They had to be attached with older forms of water-soluble glue that would dissolve in washing rather than with the seemingly eternal bond of modern glues. These challenges were overshadowed by a much larger problem.
“We didn’t see any of the bottles coming back,” says Bruce Schneider, who co-founded Gotham in 2010 with a partner, Charles Bieler. “It just seemed so counter-intuitive to us. With so much heightened awareness about sustainability and carbon footprint and consumers saying they wanted to do their part, we thought this was a natural thing. We lasted a year, but we saw hardly any return.”
Another company, Good Goods, also abandoned a testing program of reusable wine bottles after it was discovered that consumers simply wouldn’t return them. Both Good Goods and Gotham have tried various incentives for consumers who return bottles, such as small deposits, store credit, even charitable donations, but nothing worked in the long run.
“It’s a huge change in consumer behavior that needs to happen, and we’re not there yet,” said Melissa Monti Saunders, CEO of Common brandsan importer and distributor in New York who worked with Good Goods on his program.
Ms. Saunders, who also passed rigorous testing to get a Master of the wine credentials, believes that the biggest problem is logistics. If bottles return and storage systems can be made easier for consumers and businesses, participation will increase, she says.
To that end, she said, Good Goods was reorganizing itself as a logistics company focused on promoting a circular economy in which materials such as bottles are recycled or reused rather than discarded or eliminated, reducing waste and saving energy.
“The logistics part of the circular economy is at the heart of the matter,” she said. “It’s a huge obstacle.”
In a recent episode of the top foura wine podcast, Ms. Saunders discussed recycling with Diana Snowden Seysses, who makes wine on her family’s estates, Snowden Vineyards in Napa Valley and Domaine Dujac in Burgundy.
Ms Snowden Seysses is also a staunch supporter of reusable bottles. She said the bottle recycling infrastructure still existed in Europe, pointing out that Serge Cheveaua company that specializes in washing bottles for reuse was not far from Dujac and did big business with bottles from Belgium, where the government provides incentives for bottle reuse.
Both Dujac and Snowden make wines that are intended to age and require glass containers, said Ms Snowden Seysses, which will not affect the wine’s flavor or composition.
But most of the world’s wines are consumed within a year of purchase and do not require a glass. Still, producers bottle unnecessarily modest wines because consumers view glass as emblematic of higher quality and associate other types of containers, such as bag-in-box, with bad wine.
Cans aren’t much better than bottles, said Mrs. Saunders. They are easier to recycle, but still require a lot of energy to make.
“It’s a lot of packaging for a little wine,” she said.
While both women said reusable bottles will eventually be an essential step, they believe alternative containers such as bag-in-box, while made in part from single-use plastic, would be more environmentally friendly as they use far less energy to produce and ship.
In addition, the standard three liter bag-in-box, once opened, can keep wines fresh for four to six weeks, much longer than opened bottles.
“It’s a myth that bag-in-box has to be cheap,” Ms Saunders said in the podcast, adding that “to demystify this packaging, you have to put wine in it that is credible.”
In other words, the better the wine that sells in the bag-in-box format, the more consumers will be willing to embrace it. Ms. Saunders sells good, unpretentious wines through Communal Brands such as: Herissona Burgundy Passetoutgrain, and Schplinkan Austrian grüner veltliner, in bag-in-box. Domaine de Trienneswhich makes reasonably priced wines in the south of France and where Mrs. Seysses is a consultant, now sells its wines in three liter bag-in-box containers.
Other good wines are available in this format. mr. Haas of Tablas Creek experimented with bag-in-box and packed the equivalent of 112 boxes from 2021 Patelin de Tablas rosé, a modest wine usually served by the glass in restaurants. It sold out almost immediately, Mr Haas said. The response was so enthusiastic that he repeated the experiment with Patelin de Tablas white and will soon do it again with the red.
“I was so happy to see that,” Ms. Saunders said of the Tablas Creek box. “Reasonable, respectable producers are a really big thing. It legitimizes it.”
Other boxed wines I highly recommend are ? out of the tankfrom Jenny & François Selections, importer of natural wine, and wineberry boxesfrom Wineberry USA, another importer.
For her part, Ms. Snowden Seysses is trying another reusable bottle trial program, featuring a Santa Cruz Mountains merlot made from purchased fruit and sold under a second label, Snowden Neven. It will be distributed by Communal Brands to restaurants rather than to consumers through retail.
“It’s a reasonable next step,” she said. “Where I am is restaurants getting involved and encouraging consumers to get involved.
“We’ll see how it goes in California first,” she continued. “I’m still working on Burgundy, but in Burgundy the problem is counterfeiting,” she said, referring to fraudulent bottles with labels from prestigious producers like Dujac that are filled with inferior wine and sold at a premium. Labeled, reusable bottles can make counterfeiting easier.
Looking at the magnitude of the climate crisis and the small steps that now seem so difficult to take, it’s easy to get discouraged. It’s sometimes hard to remember that every little effort helps. Reusable bottles will one day be an important tool for reducing the environmental footprint.
“It’s the perfect container,” Mr. Haas said. “If only we could think of a way to reuse them.”