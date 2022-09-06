The problem is that this movie just isn’t very good: BRIAN VINER reviews Don’t Worry Darling

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

don’t worry baby

Rating:

Harry Styles says that in the future he will focus on music, not acting. Good for him – and lucky for us.

The pop superstar makes his starring debut in Don’t Worry Darling, the psychological thriller that had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival last night. It’s not that the former One Direction singer can’t act — he can.

It’s more that he seems a bit mechanical next to his opponent, the excellent Florence Pugh. They play a married couple, Jack and Alice Chambers, who live in the suburb of Victory, California, a town of 1950s homes and cars.

The men all work for a mysterious venture called the Victory Project, run by a creepy guru named Frank (Chris Pine).

BRIAN VINER: Harry Styles (pictured today at the Venice International Film Festival) says his future focus will be on music, not acting. Good for him – and lucky for us

They come home at the same time every day, where their wives have prepared dinner after an afternoon of sunbathing at the country club. In the background, commercials play on monochrome TV sets praising the conformist values ​​of the community.

Everyone in town is captivated by Frank, with Jack and Alice equally captivated by their loins. They can’t keep their hands off each other, with Jack being particularly interested in a particular sexual act. One Direction in more ways than one, you might say, though these scenes aren’t nearly as steamy as some of the film’s rather frantic publicity might suggest.

The added twist, of course, is that director Olivia Wilde (who also plays Alice’s best friend) would have fallen for Styles on set.

The added twist, of course, is that director Olivia Wilde (pictured today at the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling) (who also plays Alice’s best friend), has reportedly fallen for Styles on set.

It’s more that he seems a bit mechanical next to his co-star, the excellent Florence Pugh (at the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling)

Whether before or after showing off his libido is the $64,000 question. The other question, worth much more than $64,000, is whether Don’t Worry Darling will succeed at the box office. Gradually, as Alice begins to realize that a sinister mind-control experiment is underway, it becomes clear that this is a story about the subjugation of women: another cinematic expression of the feminist crusades exemplified by MeToo and Time’s Up.

There’s nothing wrong with that, even if a sudden retelling of the story in the modern world drops any pretense of subtlety. No, the bigger problem is that Don’t Worry Darling just isn’t very good. Uselessly, it has echoes of much better movies, such as the mid-1970s classics The Stepford Wives and One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, and The Truman Show (1998).

Even George Clooney’s flawed Suburbicon (2017) explored some of the same themes in a more engaging way, not to mention the brilliant TV drama Mad Men. It’s a shame, because Pugh gives a fine, punchy performance as a housewife battling social and psychological manipulation, and the film is great to watch, with a great soundtrack from the period.

But it’s at least three parts style (and two parts styles), one part substance. Wilde and her screenwriter Katie Silberman teamed up with much greater effect to create their scintillating 2019 comedy Booksmart.

Not that the hordes of girls were screaming for Harry on the Venice Lido yesterday.

Don’t Worry Darling opens in the UK on September 23.