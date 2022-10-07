The Princess of Wales looked typically chic as she stepped out in £85 earrings from Missoma

The Princess of Wales wore a set of £85 earrings from Meghan Markle’s favorite brand Missoma in Belfast city center on Thursday during a surprise visit to Northern Ireland.

The royal, who was joined by her husband, the Prince of Wales, visited the Trademarket, taking part in a spirited cocktail race and greeting the public during their visit.

The mum-of-three looked typically sensational in a £295 Winser London silk blouse and matching blue coat, believed to be by Alexander McQueen, which she paired with drop earrings from London-based jewelery brand Missoma.

The brand, which is a favorite of Kate’s sister-in-law Meghan Markle, 40, describes the earrings online as featuring ‘a heart-based healing crystal that radiates love, compassion and all-around good vibes’ suspended from a ‘textured gold’ vermeil hoop.’

Kate kept her makeup natural for the occasion and wore her hair in a bouncy blow-dry, occasionally tucking her hair behind her ear to reveal the stunning set.

The earrings, which retail online for £85, are part of the company’s Gemstone collection and feature the rhodochrosite stone.

The Pyramid Hoops are described as ‘harnessing the power of gemstones and placing hand-cut stones of the highest quality into our specially designed and unique shapes and cuts.’

This is not the first time the princess has been seen wearing the jewels from the popular brand.

Kate wore the kit to chat with Atlantic rower Jasmine Harrison, 22, during a video call to mark International Women’s Day last year.

She also chose to wear the earrings during a visit to shops in London, as well as donning the gold Zenyu chandeliers during her tour of Pakistan in November 2019.

Meanwhile, sister-in-law Meghan has long been a fan of the brand and was first spotted wearing the jewelery in a resurfaced post from her now-defunct Instagram account.

Besides Meghan Markle, Missoma has countless other famous fans, from model Gigi Hadid to actress Margot Robbie – who wear their coin necklaces.

The brand is a favorite of Kate’s sister-in-law Meghan Markle, who has worn the pieces several times over the past few years (pictured, wearing a Missoma bracelet)

The brand was created by Marisa Hordern who started it from her kitchen table after sourcing gemstones from Hong Kong, Thailand, India and the USA.

In 2018, the company was named fourth in the Sunday Times Fast Track 100 list. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar in March 2020, she said of her celebrity clientele: ‘It’s generally good for the brand (when a famous person wears the jewellery) but we don’t really see studs as such.

‘It just goes to show how versatile the pieces are in terms of who wears it and how it can be worn. For example, Margot Robbie has been seen wearing it surfing and on the red carpet.

‘It’s also great to see cross-generational support like recently when Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford both wore it – I loved it, it reminded me of how I started the business, with my mum around the kitchen table.’

Yesterday, the Prince and Princess of Wales thanked Northern Ireland for hosting them after a trip to Belfast – despite Kate being challenged by an Irish nationalist during an impromptu walkabout.

Prince William and Kate, both 40, shared a message on their official social media pages, writing: ‘Thank you for having us Northern Ireland!’

Meanwhile, the couple posted a swish video showing a highlight reel of their trip, including a clip of the royal mother-of-three making a cocktail and Prince William playing with a pair of dogs.

Their message came hours after Kate was confronted by a woman on a walk who told her ‘Ireland belongs to the Irish’ during the meeting in north Belfast yesterday.

As she shook hands with the princess, the woman said, “Nice to meet you, but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country.”

The woman, wearing an emerald green cardigan, appeared to be filming the exchange on a mobile phone.

A stunned Kate, who managed to remain calm throughout the exchange, laughed and let go of the woman’s hand before continuing to smile and greet other members of the crowd.