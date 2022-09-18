The Princess of Wales paid tribute to Princess Diana by wearing her pearl bracelet

<!–

The Princess of Wales paid tribute to her mother-in-law Princess Diana by wearing her bracelet on Saturday.

Kate, 40, donned a beautiful pearl bracelet that originally belonged to Diana during a lunch held for Commonwealth Governors-General at Buckingham Palace.

The royal paired the elegant three-strand piece with a matching pearl necklace and earrings.

The bracelet was passed on to Prince William after his mother’s death and now belongs to Kate.

The mother of three looked typically elegant in a black long-sleeved dress and stilettos.

It’s not the first time Kate has worn the iconic piece, as she wore it in 2017 while visiting Germany and many times since.

The bracelet was famously worn by Diana in 1989 when she toured Hong Kong with Prince Charles.

The bracelet’s designer, Nigel Milne, was surprised to see the pieces being worn again decades after he created the piece in 1988.

The Princess of Wales looked sophisticated as she chatted with Governors-General of the Commonwealth nations

The Queen’s consort, Camilla and Kate chatted during the lunch, which was held at the palace

The Princess spoke to His Excellency Mr. Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles, Governor of St. Lucia

Milne and his wife Cherry decided to produce more jewelery with the proceeds of the sale going to the charity BIRTHRIGHT, of which Diana was a patron.

One of the pieces was the bracelet seen adorning Kate’s wrist, which Diana wore on several occasions, including at the birth court ball in 1989 and with her iconic Catherine Walker ‘Elvis’ dress.

It’s not uncommon to see the Duchess of Cambridge borrowing from her mother-in-law’s jewelery box after being pictured wearing her earrings on the Queen’s procession.

Kate wore pearl earrings that were given to Diana before her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981.

The earrings, made by Collingwood, mark a touching handover from one Princess of Wales to another.

They became firm favorites of Diana and were sported on royal tours of Australia, Canada and Italy.

The earrings have a round diamond stud, from which is suspended an additional round diamond and a bell cap set with three more rows of small diamonds. The bell caps each contain a pearl drop.

Diana started wearing the earrings before she became Princess of Wales. They were a gift from Collingwood, a jewelry company that was a favorite of the Spencer family.

She wore them on several occasions throughout her marriage.

They made her gala outfit sparkle during her 1985 US tour, where she wore them with a lacy white dress and Lover’s Knot tiara to a gala dinner at the British Embassy.

She also wore them with the form-fitting black dress she wore when she attended the Vanity Fair party at the Serpentine Gallery in November 1994 in London, which later became known as the Revenge Dress.