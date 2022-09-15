The Princess of Wales is the picture of dignity as she supports her husband on visit to Sandringham

Kate Middleton revealed that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are ‘doing well’ and ‘being looked after’ at their new school today during a walk in Sandringham.

The new Princess of Wales, 40, spoke to a benefactor today about how her children are coping since the loss of their grandmother in Balmoral last week.

Speaking to BBC’s Jo Black today, the unnamed benefactor, who was among the crowd standing outside the estate today, said: ‘My daughter asked her how the kids were doing, and Kate thanked her and said yes, I was fine. she and she were being looked after at school, so that was a nice exchange.’

The Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall, as she is now called, looked deep in thought as she arrived in Norfolk for the walk.

The royal couple slowly looked down on a sea of ​​floral tribute in Sandringham today, as the prince pointed to individual cards and objects.

It has been a busy time for the royal mother of three, who only recently moved her family to a new home in Windsor and took her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to their first day of school last week.

Yesterday she supported her husband and other leading members of the royal family as they paid tribute to the Queen during the funeral procession through central London.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive in the afternoon to settle down at Lambrook School

The royal mother of three was dressed in a smart black coat with a black dress for the occasion, with a small black handbag to complete her outfit.

Meanwhile, she paid tribute to her husband’s late grandmother by wearing a set of pearl earrings from the Queen for the occasion.

Days ago, Kate told royal fans outside Windsor Castle about Prince Louis’ emotional reaction to the Queen’s death.

Among the crowd on the Long Walk, Banita Ranow, 28, said she heard Kate telling children next to her about what her youngest son Louis had said about the Queen’s death.

She said Kate said to the kids, “Louis said at least Grandma’s with great-grandfather now.”

The Princess of Wales has been seen examining the floral arrangements left outside the gates of Sandringham this afternoon

The princess stood next to her husband as he pointed to several tributes left in a sea of ​​flowers (left and right)

Ms. Ranow said Kate “welled up” as she spoke to the children.

The West London benefactor also spoke of her surprise at seeing the two brothers and their wives together, adding: ‘It was really fun.’

It has been an extremely busy period for Kate, who has publicly supported her husband, Prince William, and undoubtedly helped her children adjust to life without their Gan-Gan.

The death of their great-grandmother the Queen will be a heavy blow to Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis, as they and their parents begin a new life in Adelaide Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle – where Her Majesty spent most of the year.

Last week, ‘the gang’, as they call themselves, raced up the steps of their new prep, sparking joy from William and Kate holding hands as they arrived. Within 48 hours the country was in mourning, but the Duchess decided to stay in Windsor to support the children at school while William flew an RAF jet to Aberdeenshire.

Prince William, now heir to the throne, rushed to Scotland in an attempt to see his grandmother before she died.

The new Princess of Wales, 40, has been by her husband’s side since it was revealed that his grandmother had passed away in Balmoral last Thursday at the age of 96.

Floral tribute is placed at Norwich Gates on Sandringham Estate by members of the public, in memory of the late Queen

Since then, Kate has remained a stoic presence at Prince William’s side, accompanying him on a royal walk in Windsor with his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle, as well as at the funeral procession yesterday.

Meanwhile, Prince William paid a deeply personal tribute to his ‘grandma’ the Queen earlier this week, saying she was by his side on the ‘happiest and saddest days of my life’.

The Prince of Wales said in a statement on Instagram that while the world mourned the loss of an “extraordinary leader”, he had lost his “grandmother”.

He referred to the family vacations they spent with his children George, nine, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four, and thanked the Queen for the support and guidance she gave him and Kate.

William wrote: “Thursday the world lost an extraordinary leader whose devotion to the country, the empires and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the coming days about the significance of her historic reign.

‘However, I have lost a grandmother. And while I will mourn her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have benefited from the queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.

‘My wife has had her guidance and support for twenty years. My three children have to spend vacations with her and create memories that will last a lifetime.

She was by my side in my happiest moments. And she was by my side through the saddest days of my life.

“I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without grandma will feel real.

“I thank her for the kindness she has shown my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for setting an example of service and dignity in public life that was of a different age, but always relevant to all of us.

“My grandmother once said sadness was the price we pay for love. All the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be a testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary queen.

“I will honor her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can.”