Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Princess of Wales looked stunning in yellow today as she visited an award-winning maternity ward at a hospital in Surrey.

Mother of three Kate, 41, looked radiant on arrival in the mustard £220 Karen Millen gown at Royal Surrey County Hospital, where she will learn about the support it provides for pregnant women and new mothers.

The unit, which cares for approximately 3,000 babies each year, received a UNICEF Baby Friendly Initiative Gold Award in May for its outstanding work in support of infant nutrition and parent-child relationships.

The Princess of Wales, 41, looked radiant in a £220 karen Millen gown and when she arrived at the maternity ward in Surrey this afternoon

The mother of three wore her dark brown locks in a curly style and brushed behind one ear as she went to the maternity ward

The unit’s ethos is that quality maternity and early childhood care can improve the long-term health of the population – a belief championed by the Princess of Wales in her work with the Center for Early Childhood.

The Princess will meet with staff from the unit’s Jasmine Team, who help women with mental illness during pre- and post-natal periods – something that affects one in five women in the UK.

The princess, who recently became the patroness of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, is said to be passionate about the mental wellbeing of mothers.

After taking on the role at the charity, the princess released a video highlighting the importance of ensuring good mental health for mothers.

She said: ‘We all know that pregnancy, childbirth and the first months and years of a child’s life can be extremely demanding.

Her Royal Highness smiled at the camera as she walked into the unit carrying her navy blue handbag, which contrasted with her bright yellow dress

The princess’ thick curly hair bounced in the wind as she walked into the hospital, where she will meet midwives and women supported by the ward

The princess paired her bright yellow dress with navy suede stilettos and a navy clutch to contrast her outfit

The princess took full advantage of the milder weather when she wore the short-sleeved dress that went back to summer on her arrival

Her Royal Highness adorned with a black clutch she held in front of her, showing her engagement ring

Her Royal Highness brought an instant flash of color as she stepped out of her car in Karen Millen’s bright yellow dress

“Parents often feel lonely and overwhelmed by these early years.”

She added, “No one is immune from experiencing anxiety and depression during this time.”

When she announced her support for the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, she said she was “extremely proud” to be working with the charity.

The princess concluded: ‘It is up to each of us to support parents and carers and all those who are raising children today.’

As she speaks with the Jasmine team, Her Royal Highness will learn how to work with local services to support each woman’s individual needs. She will also meet a mother who has been supported by the team in the past.

The princess will also visit the department’s post-natal bay, which aims to support as many mothers as possible to receive consistent care during both pregnancy and delivery with the same team of midwives.

One of the more sensitive parts of the princess’s visit is the Special Care Baby Unit, which cares for premature babies and supports their families. She will also meet a family whose child was cared for in the ward.