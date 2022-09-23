The Prince of Wales is likely to remain president of the English FA for the time being 

The FA is confident he will remain in the role for the upcoming World Cup

The FA is confident the newly knighted Prince of Wales will remain as the governing body’s president during the World Cup, which will provide a potential test of his loyalty when England face Wales in Qatar.

Prince William has been president of the FA since 2006 and while Buckingham Palace has yet to confirm he will retain the role after inheriting his new title from King Charles III, FA sources are confident he will stay on in the short term at . least.

Unlike his father, Prince William is a huge football fan who has supported Aston Villa since childhood and regularly attends England matches.

He also visited England Women’s training camp ahead of this summer’s European Championship and was at Wembley when the Lionesses beat Germany in the final to win the country’s first major trophy for 56 years in July.

England face Wales in their final Group B clash on November 29 in a repeat of their Euro 2016 clash in Lens.

Although England won that match, Wales progressed to the semi-finals under Chris Coleman, prompting Prince William to write a congratulatory letter to the players, praising them for going further in the tournament than England.

While Prince William is an England fan, he supports Wales for rugby.

The victory for Sarina Wiegman’s team gave England their first major trophy in 56 years