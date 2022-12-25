The Prince and Princess of Wales’s Christmas message features the painting of 9-year-old Prince George

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a wintry painting of a reindeer by nine-year-old Prince George in their post on Christmas Day.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, both 40, took to their joint Instagram account to wish their followers a Merry Christmas and shared the photo.

They wrote: ‘Merry Christmas! [Painting] by George’ as they shared the celebratory painting of a deer against a blue background. The deer is accompanied by two robins – one sitting on its back and another on one of its antlers.

The painting of the talented nine-year-old comes after he and his younger sister Princess Charlotte, seven, charmed viewers across the country last night when his mum’s Christmas carol concert was broadcast on ITV1.

An artist in the making! Prince George’s painting of a deer was at the center of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s Christmas message to their followers on Instagram

Royal fans were quick to praise the nine-year-old’s artistic flair, suggesting he got his skills from his mother, who is an avid photographer.

One person said, ‘A budding little artist. Merry Christmas everyone!’

Another said: ‘So much talent for a little man! Looks like his mummy.’

Prince George and Princess Charlotte, nine and seven, won hearts across the country when they performed at their mother Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey last night (Photo: The family arrives at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15)

Last night, the young royal siblings appeared on screen with their parents at their mother’s annual carol service and stole the show.

Together at Christmas, featuring the Christmas carol concert hosted by the Princess of Wales on Thursday 15 December, took place at Westminster Abbey.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte sat in the front row of the crowd, accompanied by their parents and the consort of the King and Queen.

During the service, which featured readings from Kristin Scott-Thomas and Prince William and performances from Craig David, Alfie Boe and Mel C, the young prince and princess stole the show.

Viewers praised the good Charlotte, who seemed thrilled when Hugh Bonneville stood up to read an excerpt from Paddington Bear.

The seven-year-old stole viewers’ hearts with her “priceless” reaction when her face lit up during the tribute to the late Queen, her great-grandmother.

Kate said at the start of the program: ‘This Christmas will be our first without Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

“Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart as a time that brought us together.”

Later in the show, Kate describes a sweet bond between the late Queen and her young children.

The Princess shared a family photo of Queen as a child putting on a Christmas production, saying: ‘It really resonated with me, and to see Her Majesty here do the production on Christmas Day during World War II, which I thought was very special.

“I can remember doing things like this when I was a little girl…when I saw this picture it was great because I saw my kids love to do things like this, little shows for us step up. It’s when they ask me to join, so we dance around the table!’

Read more: