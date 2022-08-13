The price of the iPhone 14 is going up–but will it be worth it?

It seems highly likely that those planning to purchase an iPhone 14 when it releases later this year will see a higher ticket price than the previous generation. Most recently, industry analyst Ming-Chi Quo recently tweeted that the average retail price (ASP) of the iPhone 14 series could rise by 15 percent to more than a thousand dollars for the first time. This appears to be mainly due to price increases on the Pro and Pro Max models.

(1/2)

Hon Hai/Foxconn is one of the winners of the increased ASP of the iPhone 14 series. I estimated that the iPhone 14 Series ASP would increase about 15% (vs. the iPhone 13 Series ASP) to $1,000 – 1,050 (USD) as a result of two iPhone 14 Pro price increases and a larger number of shipments. https://t.co/UgiW0kom4F — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 10, 2022

We’ve already seen similar reports regarding prices on the iPhone 14, with Korean tipster Lanzuk recently posting that Apple would increase the cost of the more expensive models, from $999 to $1,099 (iPhone 14 pro) and $1,099 to $1,199. (iPhone 14 Pro Max).

There are also many rumors of a new 6.7-inch non-Pro “Max” model to replace the iPhone mini. Assuming Apple follows the same formula as the previous Pro Max phones, the iPhone 14 Max starts at £100/$100 more than its smaller sibling, which is expected to maintain the same $799 price tag. So expect the iPhone 14 Max to start at $899 and the line to start $100 more than this year.

So we could look at the following prices for the new models:

iPhone 14: $799 / £779

$799 / £779 iPhone 14 Max: $899 / £879

$899 / £879 iPhone 14 Pro: $1,099 / £1,049

$1,099 / £1,049 iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,199 / £1,149

In comparison, here’s how the current generation aligns:

iPhone 13 mini: $699 / £679

$699 / £679 iPhone 13: $799 / £779

$799 / £779 iPhone 13 Pro: $999 / £949

$999 / £949 iPhone 13 Pro Max: $1,099 / £1,049

iPhone price hike: new features

Based on what we know about the new models, we can better understand why Apple would increase the price of the iPhone 14 Pro phones. Most notably, there will be several new features for the iPhone 14 Pro that would make the price higher.

Upgraded screen

We’ve seen a lot of rumors and leaks suggesting that the Pro and Pro Max will do away with the infamous notch and instead opt for a pill-shaped opening to accommodate the Face ID camera array. It is also expected to support a new always-on display feature so you can check information without waking the device. That means the iPhone 14 Pro will get a screen upgrade, likely to a new LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) display that will likely have a 1-120Hz refresh rate.

The iPhone 14 Pro will likely have a very different screen design. Front page Tech

Faster processor

As with every iPhone lineup before it, the iPhone 14 will see the arrival of a new version of Apple’s A-series processors. Although it will be a little different this time. As we’ve already reported, it appears that Apple is planning to give the new A16 chip only to the Pro and Pro Max models, with the standard iPhone 14 receiving a modified version of last year’s A15 chip. .

This is considered part of a new strategy to promote sales of the iPhone 14 Pro models over the standard models. Obviously, the new silicone will be more advanced and can be found in the iPhone 14 and therefore may have additional costs to be factored into the final price.

Higher resolution camera

Another area where the Pro models will differ from the standard models is the main camera. We have seen several reports stating that Apple will upgrade its 12MP minus camera to a massive 48MP camera in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. While the accompanying ultra-wide-angle and telephoto lenses will likely remain with the same 12-megapixel sensors as before, this increase in the central camera shouldn’t just bring additional photographic options and performance.

Higher entry-level storage

All of Apple’s iPhone 13 models start with 128 GB of storage, but Apple may increase it to 256 GB in the Pro models this year. A Trendforce report, which is usually quite accurate, predicted that Apple’s high-end phones would start at 256GB this year. That alone would cover the price hike as Apple currently charges $100 to go from 128GB to 256GB.

The iPhone 14 Pro is expected to make a huge leap forward for the camera. IDG

iPhone Price Rise: Inflation and Supply Chain Problems

Rising inflation and the ongoing energy crisis around the world are making the production and distribution of products more expensive, and it appears that Apple is passing some of these costs directly on to consumers. Consumer goods prices have risen steadily over the past year, although Apple has yet to raise the price of all its devices in the US and UK

It also takes a lot of energy to run the factories that produce parts, not to mention the assembly and final delivery to retailers. Since fuel is more expensive due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, this could be one of the main reasons that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will see an increase. And the supply chain problems that have plagued Apple over the past two years have not gone away.

iPhone Price Rise: Component Shortage

Another issue that has been a problem for manufacturers of late is a global shortage of processors and other components. While Apple makes its own core chips, other elements in an iPhone, such as its 5G capabilities, come from parts made by third parties. With Covid still ravaging most of the world, production of the parts, not to mention gathering the necessary raw materials, has dropped significantly. With lower inventories and higher demand, companies may find that parts prices are higher than normal due to restrictions.

If you want to stay up to date with the latest news, bookmark our iPhone 14 roundup. If the thought of an even more expensive iPhone at a time when people are already struggling financially is holding you back from upgrading, it might be worth exploring the refurbished market as great bargains can be found there. Alternatively, you can read our best iPhone deals to see if the current models are available for slightly less now that their replacements are close.