The price of chicken is about to SOAR in Australia

Groceries are about to get even more expensive as one of Australia’s largest chicken producers has been forced to raise the cost of its budget-friendly meat option.

Ingham’s announced on Friday it would raise the price of its chicken products after taking on the rising costs of fuel, feed and labor for several months.

Estimates of the price increase are between 2.5 and 4 percent.

Ingham’s said it spent an additional $45 million last year to keep up with high operating expenses and is expected to hit another $45 million this fiscal year.

It said it could no longer hold back the price hike, with customers bearing some of the chicken producer’s financial burden as costs rise.

‘Feed is only one of the costs that we have to pass on. We have managed to pass on most of those costs, which is going according to plan,” CEO Andrew Reeves told AFR.

The price hike is likely to affect most chicken products in Australia, including supermarket meat, pub parmigiana and processed chicken meat sold by fast-food restaurants.

Figures released by Ingham’s show customers bought more chicken last year than they do today, but the company has been left with less than a third of its actual profits due to operational problems caused by Covid, flooding and the war in Ukraine.

Mr Reeves said the war has blocked a major global supply of soybeans, wheat and flour and pushed feed prices to the highest level in 10 years.

The company revealed that it has already started raising the price of chicken in New Zealand, with Australia soon to follow.

Ingham’s supplies chicken to several major retailers including Woolworths, Coles, Aldi, KFC, McDonalds, Subway and Costco

Chicken is currently the cheapest meat option for Australians with budget options selling for just $10 a kilo.

Mr Reeves said the price increase will not fully cover the new operating expenses.

‘We try to recover as much as possible. There will be some delay,” he said.

