The post-pandemic recovery has been officially cancelled

I wrote last week that the IMF has often been at the forefront of the economic paradigm shifts of the past 10 to 15 years. But this week’s IMF/World Bank annual meetings show that the fund can also be in the midst of the unreconstructed mainstream. One message that has come through very clearly from the IMF this week is that while the economic outlook is very uncertain, central banks must act aggressively against inflation. The fact that the aggressive monetary tightening that is underway is about to end one of the strongest labor markets in living memory, as I wrote in my column this week, does not weigh heavily in Washington. And the fund goes beyond just calling on central banks to “stay on track” – it also wants fiscal policy to support them in limiting aggregate demand.

Reasonable people may disagree on the right macroeconomic stance, but I want to address some lazy arguments for tightening that I’ve heard over the past week. Here are four:

First, it is claimed that monetary policy is still at a stimulative level rather than neutral, let alone restrictive. This claim is lazy because it simply assumes that since absolute levels of central bank interest rates remain at historically lows, it means monetary policy is loose.

This ignores the fact that central bank target rates affect the economy by influencing the general financial conditions faced by businesses and households. Ultimately, it is these conditions that must be appropriate to achieve the central banks’ policy goals. Therefore, good central banks must adapt their own instruments to what the financial markets themselves are doing. For example, if moderate tightening is deemed necessary and financial market conditions become more difficult for other reasons, there is no need to raise central bank interest rates (unless the market tightening occurred in anticipation of such a move).

More generally, low central bank interest rates should not be viewed as stimulative, if it allows overall financial conditions to contract. And that is the case today. The IMFs Global Financial Stability Reportout this week, documents that financial conditions in all advanced economies are a little tighter than their 25-year average, and a lot tighter than they have been at any point in the past decade, except at the start of the pandemic.

Another lazy argument is that because inflation has risen, the central bank’s real policy rates have fallen. So central banks have to turn to stand still, and raising interest rates doesn’t even have to be a tightening. But again, central banks have influence through their influence on people’s behavior throughout the economy. No one chooses an investment based on the ‘instantaneous’ real interest rate (the central bank’s shortest interest rate minus this month’s inflation). They assess the real rate during the term of their assessment. And on every time horizon that matters in the real economy, real rates have risen sharply.

The fund’s own GFSR finds that since April, real yields have risen about 1 percentage point for US five- and 10-year Treasuries, and closer to 1.5 points for the eurozone. That also means that the real interest rate of “five years, five years” – the cost of borrowing five years from now, five years from now – has increased by about the same. Someone planning to buy energy efficient equipment, for example – a heat pump? an electric vehicle? — will face significantly higher post-inflation financing costs in the coming years. And coincidentally, the fund reports that even the one-year real interest rate has risen significantly (see chart below).

The third lazy argument is that central banks cannot target long-term interest rates, a policy known as “yield curve control” (YCC).. It would destroy their credibility as inflation fighters by making them look like they’re taking orders from riotous finance ministers to cut public borrowing costs. Therefore, YCC would complicate the monetary tightening that most central banks now think (wrongly in my opinion) they should undertake.

Putting aside the obvious problem that the only central bank adopting YCC is the one with the least inflationary pressure (the Bank of Japan). The bigger problem is that this objection to YCC is based on two confusions. The simpler one is the intellectual mistake of confusing the idea of ​​long-term interest rates with the risk of targeting them at the wrong (too low) level. But there is nothing to stop a bank that controls the yield curve, which is in the mood to tighten, from raising long-term interest rates to levels that sufficiently tighten financial conditions.

However, that points to the second and much more substantive confusion. The Bank of England’s emergency interventions over the past two weeks show that while it is very keen to say that it does not want to steer the UK government’s long-term borrowing costs, in practice it has very strong views on government bond yields. It clearly found that gold yields were rising too fast and too high after the government’s “mini” budget (why intervene otherwise?). So there is a contradiction between what it wants and what it says it wants. But there is also a contradiction between the different things it wants: gold yields include for financial stability reasons, higher ones for monetary policy reasons. But because it’s not formally focused on the longer-term yield of gold, it’s not forced to make a decision. No wonder markets falter.

The Old Lady of Threadneedle Street is just the most extreme example. Other central banks risk the same confusion. The original sin here may have been going for quantitative easing (QE) – buying government bonds – over yield curve control in the global financial crisis: central banks opted for policies that clearly aimed to lower yields, but refused to say where they think revenues should be reduced. Significantly, the BoJ, which started QE long before anyone else, is the only central bank to choose YCC and stick with it. Others will find that viewing long-term yields as unlisted assets will only exacerbate this confusion as QE moves into quantitative tightening – as evidenced by the BoE’s forced postponement of bond sales this month. I argued last year that the European Central Bank should introduce yield curve control; the argument also applies to other central banks.

What about the IMF’s insistence that fiscal policy should not “cross over” with monetary policy? This view – not at all unique to the fund – breaks with tradition in two important ways. One is intellectual. Part of how central bank independence should work was a division of labor with finance ministries. Elected politicians would make the political decisions of tax policy, about who pays and who gets what – which certainly includes how spending and taxes should be distributed between current and future generations of taxpayers, otherwise known as the deficit. Monetary technocrats would then use interest rates to stabilize the economic cycle. Now it seems that fiscal decisions should be subordinated to monetary decisions.

The more recent tradition is barely two years old: It hasn’t been that long since governments around the world launched recovery plans to recover their economies from the pandemic (even “better build them back”). But now it seems that the priority is to slow growth. Telling fiscal policies to support monetary policy to contain aggregate demand only makes sense if the economy is above its sustainable potential, in other words that there is no more growth damage from the pandemic that macroeconomic policies can recover . So goodbye post-pandemic recovery, it was nice to know you, however briefly.

