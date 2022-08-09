The Politics of Searching the Home of a Former President

All this suggests that the research is both serious and fairly advanced.

In May, Garland reissued the department’s traditional guidelines for politically sensitive investigations — and he kept the language approved by his predecessor as Attorney General Bill Barr. That move led to someone leak the memo to Rachel Maddow from MSNBCwho criticized Garland for sticking to Barr’s policies.

Former Justice Department officials said the search fell into a gray area, as Trump is not officially running for anything at this point. In addition, the policy only applies to the upcoming midterm elections, not the 2024 presidential election.

But that’s just the technical, legal side of this step. Politics is a different story.

There are a few hints that Trump thinks — with some justification — the search will help him secure the Republican nomination in 2024. First, he announced it himself. Second, Republicans have already sided with him. Third, there’s no sign that any of his alleged rivals in the shadow GOP primary are ready to throw him overboard yet, suggesting they’re afraid to cross him.

Think of Ted Cruz, who ran against Trump in 2016 and may do so again in 2024. On Tuesday afternoon, Cruz sent a text message to his supporters calling the search “a brutal abuse of power.” He also accused the FBI of becoming “the police force of the Democratic Party.” For the record, he threw in a fundraising link.