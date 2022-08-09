The Politics of Searching the Home of a Former President
The FBI doesn’t make a decision like searching the light of a former president’s private residence.
As Garrett Graff, the author of a biography of James Comey — the FBI director who oversaw the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server and then led the Russia investigation before Donald Trump fired him in 2017 — put it: presumably the highest burden of proof the Justice Department has ever required for a search warrant.”
As a matter of political sensitivity, he said, the search for Mar-a-Lago was ranked with the subpoena of Richard Nixon’s secret Oval Office tapes and the decision to sample the DNA on Monica Lewinsky’s infamous blue dress to see whether it belonged to President Bill Clinton. .
Graff noted that the Justice Department’s “messing around” with various aspects of its 2016 Trump campaign investigation and the controversy over the handling of the Clinton email investigation would likely raise the bar for what this time around. could lead to such a high-profile step.
Christopher Wray, the director of the FBI, Attorney General Merrick Garland and their top deputies are said to be well aware of the minefields involved — including the possibility, as Trump proved on Monday when he announced the search in a press release, that it was the department in the kind of political maelstrom that Garland has been trying to avoid.
All this suggests that the research is both serious and fairly advanced.
In May, Garland reissued the department’s traditional guidelines for politically sensitive investigations — and he kept the language approved by his predecessor as Attorney General Bill Barr. That move led to someone leak the memo to Rachel Maddow from MSNBCwho criticized Garland for sticking to Barr’s policies.
Former Justice Department officials said the search fell into a gray area, as Trump is not officially running for anything at this point. In addition, the policy only applies to the upcoming midterm elections, not the 2024 presidential election.
But that’s just the technical, legal side of this step. Politics is a different story.
There are a few hints that Trump thinks — with some justification — the search will help him secure the Republican nomination in 2024. First, he announced it himself. Second, Republicans have already sided with him. Third, there’s no sign that any of his alleged rivals in the shadow GOP primary are ready to throw him overboard yet, suggesting they’re afraid to cross him.
Think of Ted Cruz, who ran against Trump in 2016 and may do so again in 2024. On Tuesday afternoon, Cruz sent a text message to his supporters calling the search “a brutal abuse of power.” He also accused the FBI of becoming “the police force of the Democratic Party.” For the record, he threw in a fundraising link.
The news of the search probably isn’t helpful to Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, either. She has a tough primary next Tuesday, which she is expected to lose. Given Cheney’s role as vice chair of the Jan. 6 commission, it’s likely that many GOP voters will associate her with the FBI search.
As far as we know, however, that would be a wrong impression; there’s no reason to believe the agency’s investigation has anything to do with January 6, let alone Cheney himself.
Cheney’s opponent, Harriet Hageman, isn’t concerned about the nuances. She tweeted this morningin a tone that the 45th president himself could have written:
If the FBI can treat a former president this way, imagine what they can do to the rest of us. It is a two-tier legal system – one for elites and another for their political enemies. Like sending 87k IRS agents to harass citizens. Or the J6 committee. Political Persecution!
Merrick Garland’s Trump Dilemma
In February 2021, when Garland testified before the Judiciary Committee ahead of his confirmation vote, he began his remarks by noting that “the President appoints the Attorney General to be an attorney—not for an individual, but for the people of the United States. ”
He added, in case anyone didn’t get the message, that he “reaffirmed that the attorney general’s role is to serve the rule of law.”
Liberals have complained more or less constantly since Garland took office that he took his hands-off approach to the extreme, emphasizing his independence and deliberate approach at the cost of going along with the enthusiasm that many on the left would like. in any investigation or investigations against Trump.
So there’s an alternate possibility, some former Justice Department officials speculated — that Garland is so concerned about showing how independent and by the book he is, that he may have felt it was imprudent to tell the FBI. not to conduct the search just three months before the midterm elections, at a time when Trump is making noises about a third presidency.
On the other hand, modern presidential campaigns never really begin or end, so it’s hard to say when an appropriate time could be for such an aggressive investigative move.
Ironically, some said Garland might want to be Lake transparent about why the search was necessary, to prevent Trump from filling the vacuum with his own story.
That is also a fraught field.
After all, it was Comey’s effort to be transparent — both by announcing the Clinton investigation during the heat of the 2016 campaign and by keeping Congress informed when the agency released a new trove of emails. Anthony Wiener’s laptop discovered – who made the FBI director such a lightning rod.
Asked to give his own opinion on the FBI search, Comey replied in an email: “Thanks for asking, but it’s not something I want to talk about.”
Two press conferences, congressional testimony, leaked notes and an all-encompassing memoir later – now he tells us.
